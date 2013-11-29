Samuel Eto'o ruled out of action for two weeks

Samuel Eto'o

Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o will be out of action for about two weeks, the club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Cameroon international was stretchered off during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat away to Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manager Jose Mourinho said Eto'o had suffered a "grade one muscular injury" to his hamstring.

Eto'o has scored four goals for the Blues since joining from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer.

