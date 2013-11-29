Samuel Eto'o ruled out of action for two weeks

Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o will be out of action for about two weeks, the club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Cameroon international was stretchered off during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat away to Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manager Jose Mourinho said Eto'o had suffered a "grade one muscular injury" to his hamstring.

Eto'o has scored four goals for the Blues since joining from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer.