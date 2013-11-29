Match ends, Marseille 2, Montpellier 0.
Marseille v Montpellier
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 2Abdallah
- 23Mendy
- 7CheyrouBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLeminaat 81'minutes
- 3N'Koulou
- 21Diawara
- 14Thauvin
- 20RomaoBooked at 90mins
- 9Gignac
- 28ValbuenaSubstituted forImbulaat 81'minutes
- 17PayetSubstituted forKhalifaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Michel Mendes
- 11J Ayew
- 13Lemina
- 15Morel
- 16Samba
- 25Imbula
- 29Khalifa
Montpellier
- 16Jourdren
- 3Congré
- 5Tiéné
- 23SaihiSubstituted forMounierat 79'minutes
- 4Da Silva
- 21El Kaoutari
- 6MarveauxSubstituted forCamaraat 45'minutes
- 22Stambouli
- 28BakarSubstituted forMontañoat 4'minutes
- 10Cabella
- 20Sanson
Substitutes
- 1Pionnier
- 7Mounier
- 8Martin
- 14Dabo
- 17Mezague
- 19Camara
- 29Montaño
- Referee:
- Fredy Fautrel
- Attendance:
- 35,045
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Montpellier 0.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 2, Montpellier 0. Saber Khalifa (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Offside, Montpellier. Benjamin Stambouli tries a through ball, but Anthony Mounier is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Siaka Tiéné (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).
Anthony Mounier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Saber Khalifa replaces Dimitri Payet.
Foul by Souleymane Diawara (Marseille).
Rémy Cabella (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).
Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Montpellier. Abdelhamid El Kaoutari tries a through ball, but Anthony Mounier is caught offside.
Offside, Montpellier. Abdelhamid El Kaoutari tries a through ball, but Víctor Hugo Montaño is caught offside.
Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille).
Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Congré (Montpellier).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Mario Lemina replaces Benoit Cheyrou.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Gianelli Imbula replaces Mathieu Valbuena.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Anthony Mounier replaces Jamel Saihi.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Kassim Abdallah.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Geoffrey Jourdren.
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamel Saihi (Montpellier).
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (Montpellier).
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).
Rémy Cabella (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Siaka Tiéné (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Benoit Cheyrou (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benoit Cheyrou (Marseille).
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Montpellier. Abdelhamid El Kaoutari tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.
Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamel Saihi (Montpellier).
Attempt missed. André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
Attempt saved. André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathieu Valbuena.
Attempt missed. Rémy Cabella (Montpellier) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.