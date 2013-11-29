French Ligue 1
Marseille2Montpellier0

Marseille v Montpellier

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2Abdallah
  • 23Mendy
  • 7CheyrouBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLeminaat 81'minutes
  • 3N'Koulou
  • 21Diawara
  • 14Thauvin
  • 20RomaoBooked at 90mins
  • 9Gignac
  • 28ValbuenaSubstituted forImbulaat 81'minutes
  • 17PayetSubstituted forKhalifaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Michel Mendes
  • 11J Ayew
  • 13Lemina
  • 15Morel
  • 16Samba
  • 25Imbula
  • 29Khalifa

Montpellier

  • 16Jourdren
  • 3Congré
  • 5Tiéné
  • 23SaihiSubstituted forMounierat 79'minutes
  • 4Da Silva
  • 21El Kaoutari
  • 6MarveauxSubstituted forCamaraat 45'minutes
  • 22Stambouli
  • 28BakarSubstituted forMontañoat 4'minutes
  • 10Cabella
  • 20Sanson

Substitutes

  • 1Pionnier
  • 7Mounier
  • 8Martin
  • 14Dabo
  • 17Mezague
  • 19Camara
  • 29Montaño
Referee:
Fredy Fautrel
Attendance:
35,045

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 2, Montpellier 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Montpellier 0.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 2, Montpellier 0. Saber Khalifa (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.

Offside, Montpellier. Benjamin Stambouli tries a through ball, but Anthony Mounier is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Siaka Tiéné (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).

Anthony Mounier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Saber Khalifa replaces Dimitri Payet.

Foul by Souleymane Diawara (Marseille).

Rémy Cabella (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).

Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Montpellier. Abdelhamid El Kaoutari tries a through ball, but Anthony Mounier is caught offside.

Offside, Montpellier. Abdelhamid El Kaoutari tries a through ball, but Víctor Hugo Montaño is caught offside.

Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille).

Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Congré (Montpellier).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Mario Lemina replaces Benoit Cheyrou.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Gianelli Imbula replaces Mathieu Valbuena.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Anthony Mounier replaces Jamel Saihi.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Kassim Abdallah.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Geoffrey Jourdren.

Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamel Saihi (Montpellier).

Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (Montpellier).

Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).

Rémy Cabella (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Siaka Tiéné (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Benoit Cheyrou (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Benoit Cheyrou (Marseille).

Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Montpellier. Abdelhamid El Kaoutari tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.

Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamel Saihi (Montpellier).

Attempt missed. André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.

Attempt saved. André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathieu Valbuena.

Attempt missed. Rémy Cabella (Montpellier) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.

