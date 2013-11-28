Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, SV Zulte Waregem 2.
Wigan Athletic 1-2 Zulte Waregem
Wigan's hopes of progressing to the knockout stage of the Europa League were dealt a blow as a late Junior Malanda strike gave Belgians Zulte Waregem victory.
A win would have sent Owen Coyle's side into the last 32 - and they were on course for achieving that when Leon Barnett volleyed in an early opener.
However, an error by Wigan keeper Lee Nicholls allowed Chelsea loanee Thorgan Hazard, brother of Eden, to equalise just before half-time.
And Junior Malanda stunned the home crowd when he fired in a late winner from just outside the area to move Zulte up to second in Group D.
The defeat takes progression out of Wigan's hands; they are third in the standings, two points behind Zulte with one game remaining.
Wigan must beat Maribor away to give themselves any chance of progressing, and hope that Zulte lose their home meeting with Rubin Kazan. If Zulte were to draw and Wigan won, both would be level on eight points but the Belgian side would qualify on their better head-to-head record.
It has been a tricky balancing act for Coyle this season as he tries to juggle Championship and European football.
Following relegation from the Premier League, they have made an indifferent start to the domestic season, sitting 11th in the table.
But they were heading for the next phase of the Europa League when Barnett gave them lead in the seventh minute.
Jordi Gomez's skewed shot from Callum McManaman's cross spun into the path of Barnett on the edge of the area and the defender fired a crisp volley through a crowd of players into the net.
The Zulte fans did not let that goal dampen their spirits and continued their vocal support, even as James McArthur and James McClean forced visiting keeper Sammy Bossut into smart saves.
When Zulte had possession they looked tidy, but they struggled to create much and Wigan keeper Nicholls had been little more than a spectator.
But his first contribution was one to forget as he gifted the visitors an equaliser
A swift Zulte break following a poor clearance by McArthur ended with Hazard shooting and, though it had power, Nicholls should have parried the ball away but only managed to help it over the line.
The second half was a much more balanced affair with both sides looking capable of scoring when they attacked.
Hazard had a shot blocked before sending another effort over while Nick Powell's curling shot was beaten away by Bossut at the other end.
McArthur saw a low shot from outside the area drift inches wide as Wigan increased the pressure in the closing stages.
A draw would have left progression in Wigan's hands but when Malanda was given space by Chris McCann just outside the area, he curled his shot beyond Nicholls to give the visitors victory.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 13Nicholls
- 17Boyce
- 3Crainey
- 7McCann
- 6Rogne
- 25Barnett
- 15McManamanSubstituted forEspinozaat 84'minutes
- 16McArthurBooked at 87minsSubstituted forHoltat 90'minutes
- 19PowellBooked at 40mins
- 14Gómez García-PencheSubstituted forFortunéat 64'minutes
- 11McCleanBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 4Shotton
- 8Watson
- 9Holt
- 12Pollitt
- 18Espinoza
- 22Beausejour
- 32Fortuné
SV Zulte Waregem
- 1Bossut
- 2de Fauw
- 18Duplus
- 16OI SkúlasonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forN'Diayeat 80'minutes
- 24D'Haene
- 3Colpaert
- 17ConteSubstituted forSyllaat 73'minutes
- 28Malanda-AdjeBooked at 56mins
- 7Habibou
- 8KumsSubstituted forCaceresat 90'minutes
- 10T Hazard
Substitutes
- 5Verboom
- 11Sylla
- 13N'Diaye
- 19Caceres
- 21Godeau
- 22Bruzzese
- 27Bongonda
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, SV Zulte Waregem 2.
Frédéric Duplus (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Grant Holt replaces James McArthur.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Zulte Waregem. Raphael Caceres replaces Sven Kums.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, SV Zulte Waregem 2. Bernard Malanda-Adje (SV Zulte Waregem) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Sylla.
Booking
James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sven Kums (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Thomas Rogne (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mamoutou N'Diaye (SV Zulte Waregem).
James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Roger Espinoza replaces Callum McManaman.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (SV Zulte Waregem) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mamoutou N'Diaye.
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Davy de Fauw.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Zulte Waregem. Mamoutou N'Diaye replaces Olafur Skulason.
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (SV Zulte Waregem) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sven Kums.
Olafur Skulason (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Idrissa Sylla (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (SV Zulte Waregem).
James McClean (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Zulte Waregem. Idrissa Sylla replaces Ibrahima Conte.
Corner, SV Zulte Waregem. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Thorgan Hazard (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Barnett with a headed pass.
Bernard Malanda-Adje (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Jordi Gómez.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Nick Powell is caught offside.
Ibrahima Conte (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
James McClean (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Karel D'Haene (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick in the defensive half.