Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester City 3.
West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City
Yaya Toure scored twice as Manchester City saw off West Brom to clinch only their second away Premier League win of the season.
Sergio Aguero put City ahead when he crashed home Pablo Zabaleta's pass.
Toure met Aleksandar Kolarov's cross to make it 2-0 and added a third from the spot after Kolarov was fouled.
West Brom replied when Matej Vydra's cross went in off City keeper Costel Pantilimon, and Victor Anichebe pulled another goal back in stoppage time.
City were cruising until the Baggies' first goal, which came in bizarre circumstances after 85 minutes when Kolarov tried to clear but smashed the ball against his own keeper.
More worrying for City boss Manuel Pellegrini was the manner of West Brom's second, which came when Anichebe easily turned past Martin Demichelis and fired home.
Those two late goals took the gloss off what had been a commanding performance by City, and ensured that doubts will remain over their ability to see out results on the road.
City came into the game boasting a perfect home record in the league this season but with question marks over Pellegrini's tactics and team selection on their travels.
Pellegrini's side had already lost four times in six away games, as many defeats as they had suffered in total away from home in their previous campaign.
After beating Manchester United and taking a point off Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks, West Brom were expected to give City another test but Steve Clarke's team were on the backfoot from the start.
The Baggies could not live with City's pace and precision passing and had already been carved open twice before Aguero scored after nine minutes, despatching Zabaleta's pull-back into the roof of the net.
More chances followed before Toure slotted Kolarov's inviting cross past Boaz Myhill with another confident first-time finish.
City continued to look dangerous on the counter-attack and could have been out of sight before half-time, but they did not press forward with the same urgency after the break.
West Brom were seeing more of the ball but marshalled by captain Vincent Kompany, who was back in the side after missing 10 games with a thigh injury, Pellegrini's side looked in control at the back.
Toure's second goal, which came after Claudio Yacob tripped Kolarov inside the area, seemed to put a seal on a convincing performance with 16 minutes to go.
But the lapses in concentration that have cost City in previous away games struck again before the end, and the scoreline made the game appear far closer than it was reality.
Pantilimon's own goal meant the Baggies were on the scoresheet without managing a shot on target of their own, but Anichebe's fine finish - his first goal for West Brom - ensured they did not end the match with that unwelcome statistic.
West Brom manager Steve Clarke: "We allowed City too much time and space in the first half but in the second half we kept plugging away.
"The scoreline was a fairer reflection on our efforts than 3-0 was. The goals came too late for us, but at least we kept going until the end."
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini: "I think we played really well in the first half and had three or four more clear chances. The second half we controlled the game and made it 3-0.
"In the last few minutes, maybe all of us, including me, were thinking of the next match on Saturday. That is when they scored their two goals."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 2Reid
- 6Ridgewell
- 5Yacob
- 23McAuley
- 3OlssonBooked at 87mins
- 18AmalfitanoSubstituted forVydraat 76'minutes
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forGeraat 64'minutes
- 9LongSubstituted forAnichebeat 65'minutes
- 11Brunt
- 38Berahino
Substitutes
- 4Popov
- 14Lugano
- 16Anichebe
- 19Daniels
- 20Vydra
- 22Gera
- 29Sessegnon
Man City
- 30PantilimonBooked at 84mins
- 5Zabaleta
- 13Kolarov
- 25Fernandinho
- 4Kompany
- 26Demichelis
- 15Navas
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forRodwellat 88'minutes
- 16AgüeroSubstituted forMilnerat 69'minutes
- 10Dzeko
- 8NasriSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 2Richards
- 6Lescott
- 7Milner
- 9Negredo
- 14García Fernández
- 17Rodwell
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 22,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester City 3.
Attempt missed. Jack Rodwell (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester City 3. Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Rodwell replaces Yaya Touré.
Booking
Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Own Goal by Costel Pantilimon, Manchester City. West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 3.
Booking
Costel Pantilimon (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zoltán Gera with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. James Milner (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Javi García replaces Samir Nasri.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matej Vydra replaces Morgan Amalfitano.
Offside, Manchester City. James Milner tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Manchester City 3. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Manchester City. Aleksandar Kolarov draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chris Brunt.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Liam Ridgewell (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Sergio Agüero.
Jesús Navas (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Victor Anichebe replaces Shane Long.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Zoltán Gera replaces James Morrison.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Bromwich Albion).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Yacob with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Ridgewell with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samir Nasri.