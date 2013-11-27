Bury chairman avoids relegation talk

Chairman Stewart Day does not believe Bury will be relegated from the Football League this season, despite a slow start to the campaign.

The Shakers are 20th in League Two, despite ending their three-month wait for a home win against Hartlepool on Tuesday, and sacked manager Kevin Blackwell last month.

Bury were close to going out of business before Day completed his takeover of the club in May and, in an interview with BBC North West Tonight's Howard Booth, he reveals that more than £1.5m has been invested since he took control.

