French Ligue 1
Lille1Toulouse0

Lille v Toulouse

Line-ups

Lille

  • 1Enyeama
  • 18Beria
  • 23Souaré
  • 24MavubaBooked at 34mins
  • 14Kjaer
  • 25Basa
  • 4Balmont
  • 20RodelinSubstituted forMeitéat 80'minutes
  • 8KalouSubstituted forDe Meloat 86'minutes
  • 7RuizSubstituted forOrigiat 38'minutes
  • 5Gueye

Substitutes

  • 6Delaplace
  • 9De Melo
  • 12Meité
  • 15Sidibe
  • 16Elana
  • 22Rozehnal
  • 27Origi

Toulouse

  • 30Ahamada
  • 24Ninkov
  • 5Sylla
  • 20YagoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRegattinat 86'minutes
  • 11Zebina
  • 19AurierBooked at 75mins
  • 6ChantômeBooked at 58mins
  • 21Aguilar
  • 10Ben YedderSubstituted forDidotat 59'minutes
  • 7BraithwaiteSubstituted forBen Basatat 81'minutes
  • 18TrejoBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 4Akpa-Akpro
  • 8Didot
  • 9Ben Basat
  • 14Sirieix
  • 16Blondel
  • 17Regattin
  • 29Moubandje
Referee:
Phillipe Kalt
Attendance:
38,433

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Lille 1, Toulouse 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lille 1, Toulouse 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jonathan Zebina (Toulouse) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Adrien Regattin (Toulouse) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Zebina with a headed pass.

Hand ball by Soualiho Meité (Lille).

Attempt missed. Túlio De Melo (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florent Balmont with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Túlio De Melo replaces Salomon Kalou.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Adrien Regattin replaces Steeve Yago.

Franck Beria (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Serge Aurier (Toulouse).

Goal!

Goal! Lille 1, Toulouse 0. Pape Souaré (Lille) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florent Balmont with a cross.

Foul by Salomon Kalou (Lille).

Serge Aurier (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Eden Ben Basat replaces Martin Braithwaite.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Soualiho Meité replaces Ronny Rodelin.

Offside, Toulouse. Pavle Ninkov tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Jonathan Zebina.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Steeve Yago.

Foul by Ronny Rodelin (Lille).

Steeve Yago (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Florent Balmont (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Serge Aurier (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rio Mavuba (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Serge Aurier (Toulouse).

Offside, Lille. Florent Balmont tries a through ball, but Salomon Kalou is caught offside.

Marko Basa (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Rio Mavuba (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Divock Origi (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Zebina (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Ronny Rodelin (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Divock Origi with a cross.

Steeve Yago (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Basa (Lille).

Foul by Divock Origi (Lille).

Jonathan Zebina (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Jonathan Zebina.

Attempt blocked. Florent Balmont (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Étienne Didot replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th November 2013

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1410403082234
2Lille149321641230
3Monaco1485122111129
4Marseille147342114724
5Nantes147251911823
6Saint-Étienne146351917221
7Lyon145452017319
8Guingamp145451715219
9Reims144731515019
10Bastia145451620-419
11Rennes144641714318
12Bordeaux144641718-118
13Nice145271417-317
14Toulouse144461120-916
15Evian Thonon Gaillard144461525-1016
16Montpellier142931718-115
17Lorient144281523-814
18Valenciennes142481221-910
19Ajaccio141581022-128
20Sochaux141581225-138
View full French Ligue 1 table

