Match ends, Lille 1, Toulouse 0.
Lille v Toulouse
Line-ups
Lille
- 1Enyeama
- 18Beria
- 23Souaré
- 24MavubaBooked at 34mins
- 14Kjaer
- 25Basa
- 4Balmont
- 20RodelinSubstituted forMeitéat 80'minutes
- 8KalouSubstituted forDe Meloat 86'minutes
- 7RuizSubstituted forOrigiat 38'minutes
- 5Gueye
Substitutes
- 6Delaplace
- 9De Melo
- 12Meité
- 15Sidibe
- 16Elana
- 22Rozehnal
- 27Origi
Toulouse
- 30Ahamada
- 24Ninkov
- 5Sylla
- 20YagoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRegattinat 86'minutes
- 11Zebina
- 19AurierBooked at 75mins
- 6ChantômeBooked at 58mins
- 21Aguilar
- 10Ben YedderSubstituted forDidotat 59'minutes
- 7BraithwaiteSubstituted forBen Basatat 81'minutes
- 18TrejoBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 4Akpa-Akpro
- 8Didot
- 9Ben Basat
- 14Sirieix
- 16Blondel
- 17Regattin
- 29Moubandje
- Referee:
- Phillipe Kalt
- Attendance:
- 38,433
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 1, Toulouse 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonathan Zebina (Toulouse) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Adrien Regattin (Toulouse) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Zebina with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Soualiho Meité (Lille).
Attempt missed. Túlio De Melo (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florent Balmont with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Túlio De Melo replaces Salomon Kalou.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Adrien Regattin replaces Steeve Yago.
Franck Beria (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Serge Aurier (Toulouse).
Goal!
Goal! Lille 1, Toulouse 0. Pape Souaré (Lille) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florent Balmont with a cross.
Foul by Salomon Kalou (Lille).
Serge Aurier (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Eden Ben Basat replaces Martin Braithwaite.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Soualiho Meité replaces Ronny Rodelin.
Offside, Toulouse. Pavle Ninkov tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Jonathan Zebina.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Steeve Yago.
Foul by Ronny Rodelin (Lille).
Steeve Yago (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Florent Balmont (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Serge Aurier (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rio Mavuba (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Serge Aurier (Toulouse).
Offside, Lille. Florent Balmont tries a through ball, but Salomon Kalou is caught offside.
Marko Basa (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Rio Mavuba (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Divock Origi (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Zebina (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Ronny Rodelin (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Divock Origi with a cross.
Steeve Yago (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Basa (Lille).
Foul by Divock Origi (Lille).
Jonathan Zebina (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Jonathan Zebina.
Attempt blocked. Florent Balmont (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Étienne Didot replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.