Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United
Two Wayne Rooney goals earned Manchester United a point at White Hart Lane as they fought back twice to deny Tottenham a much-needed victory.
Kyle Walker put Tottenham ahead with a free-kick that flew under the United wall, but his mistake from a Phil Jones cross saw Rooney pounce to level.
Sandro fizzed a 25-yard shot into the top corner to restore Spurs' lead.
But United responded quickly when Hugo Lloris fouled Danny Welbeck in the box and Rooney fired home from the spot.
Rooney, who also played in Welbeck in the move that led to their penalty, has now scored five goals in his last five Premier League games and was a bustling, buzzing menace throughout.
The England striker's form, and the fact their unbeaten run in all competitions now stands at 12 games, gives United genuine reason for optimism, despite them sitting nine points behind leaders Arsenal at the start of December.
Tottenham are only a point below David Moyes' side in the table but came into the game with manager Andre Villas-Boas after a run of three games without a win, including last weekend's
Spurs' response against United, who they have not beaten at home since 2001, will not have answered all of Villas-Boas's critics but they showed plenty of spirit and far more attacking verve than they have mustered in recent weeks.
Both sides had spells on top in an open and entertaining game, but it was Spurs who struck first.
Jones let the ball drop over his head on the edge of the area before Jonny Evans sent Paulinho tumbling. From the free-kick, United's wall jumped over Walker's shot and it flew past David De Gea.
Tottenham's fans roared their side on in search of more goals but £26m striker Roberto Soldado blazed a good chance wide and the lively Aaron Lennon was denied by De Gea.
United had done little going forward in the first half hour but were gifted an equaliser with their first real sight of goal.
Walker did not expect Jones' searching cross to reach him at the back post and inadvertently played the ball into the path of Rooney, who slotted home.
United looked stronger at the end of the first half but found themselves behind again after the break when Sandro escaped Tom Cleverley and beat De Gea with an explosive strike.
Typically, Rooney led their fightback and had a pivotal role in their second equaliser three minutes later, playing in Welbeck and then drilling his penalty down the centre of the goal.
Both sides could have won the game in the final half hour, with Rooney seeing two chances to complete his hat-trick come and go, and Walker flashing another free-kick inches wide.
Welbeck should have done better after leaving Michael Dawson in his wake near the corner flag but could not pick out Rooney after skipping into the box.
In the closing moments, a delicious, bending Walker cross only just eluded substitute Andros Townsend at the far post.
It meant Tottenham missed out on the win they craved, but a draw was a fair outcome from a pulsating match.
Manchester United manager David Moyes:
"We had a great win in midweek and, but for a minute in Cardiff near the end, you would have been saying that Manchester United had a really good week. It is not an easy place to come, Tottenham.
"They had their own pride which they showed in their performance.
"United have to win. That was why in the end we were trying to get a third goal, but we could not quite do it."
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 25LlorisBooked at 56mins
- 2Walker
- 5Vertonghen
- 19Dembélé
- 20Dawson
- 6Chiriches
- 7LennonSubstituted forTownsendat 65'minutes
- 30Guimarães Cordeiro
- 9SoldadoSubstituted forDefoeat 72'minutes
- 8Paulinho
- 21ChadliSubstituted forG Sigurdssonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kaboul
- 14Holtby
- 15Capoue
- 17Townsend
- 18Defoe
- 22G Sigurdsson
- 24Friedel
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 12Smalling
- 3EvraBooked at 77mins
- 23Cleverley
- 6Evans
- 15VidicBooked at 89mins
- 25A ValenciaSubstituted forAlmeida da Cunhaat 84'minutes
- 4JonesBooked at 80mins
- 10Rooney
- 26KagawaSubstituted forYoungat 84'minutes
- 19WelbeckSubstituted forHernándezat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2da Silva
- 8Oliveira
- 13Lindegaard
- 14Hernández
- 17Almeida da Cunha
- 18Young
- 31Fellaini
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 35,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2.
Attempt saved. Patrice Evra (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Smalling with a headed pass.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sandro.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrice Evra.
Attempt missed. Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United).
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tom Cleverley (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur).
Foul by Javier Hernández (Manchester United).
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester United. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Javier Hernández is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Gylfi Sigurdsson replaces Nacer Chadli.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ashley Young replaces Shinji Kagawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Nani replaces Luis Antonio Valencia.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Michael Dawson tries a through ball, but Paulinho is caught offside.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Booking
Phil Jones (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Booking
Patrice Evra (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Patrice Evra (Manchester United).
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Javier Hernández replaces Danny Welbeck.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Jermain Defoe replaces Roberto Soldado.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Jan Vertonghen tries a through ball, but Paulinho is caught offside.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).