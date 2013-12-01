Match ends, Hull City 3, Liverpool 1.
Hull City 3-1 Liverpool
Hull claimed their first ever win over Liverpool as the visitors missed the chance to close on leaders Arsenal.
The hosts went ahead when Jake Livermore's shot took a wicked deflection off defender Martin Skrtel.
A precise free-kick from Steven Gerrard pulled Liverpool level but David Meyler capitalised on some poor defending to put the hosts back in front.
Luis Suarez fired wide but the Reds rarely threatened before Skrtel's headed own-goal ended their hopes.
The victory, Hull's first in 17 meetings with Liverpool, only partially distracted the home fans from their defiance in the face of owner Assem Allam's comments earlier in the day.
Allam had claimed that fans opposed to renaming the team Hull Tigers could "die as soon as they want" and the Egyptian-born businessman was in the stands to hear chants of "we know who we are" in response.
Disruption to Liverpool's own preparations came as striker Daniel Sturridge, scorer of nine league goals so this season, was ruled out for six to eight weeks earlier in the day.
His team-mates missed the focal point that the England striker provides as they enjoyed plenty of the ball, but Victor Moses and Raheem Sterling struggled to support lone striker Suarez.
Hull's opener came as Moses ambitiously attempted to beat Ahmed Elmohamady in his own half and was dispossessed by the Egyptian.
As the visitors tried to readjust, Livermore neatly swapped passes with Meyler before his low shot turned from solid to unstoppable courtesy of a flick off the back of Skrtel's heels.
The visitors lacked the attacking edge of recent weeks, and Curtis Davies's foul on Jordan Henderson on the edge of the box seven minutes later immediately looked like their best chance of the match so far.
And so it proved as Gerrard swept the set-piece through a hole in the wall created by Skrtel and into the bottom corner.
A tame first-time strike from Suarez was the closest either side came to heading into the break ahead, although Yannick Sagbo's chasing and physicality unsettled the Liverpool backline on a couple of occasions.
As the visitors' passing game continued to break down in the attacking third, Hull grew into the second half with Davies's header going just wide before Skrtel was forced into a hurried clearance.
Philippe Coutinho's introduction, after he had been unable to train during the week with an ankle injury, jump-started a spluttering Liverpool attack.
But moments after Moses had seen a close-range effort bravely saved by Allan McGregor, the Reds' creaking defence folded again.
Kolo Toure and Skrtel got in each other's way attempting a routine clearance and Hull were hungrier in their pursuit of the loose ball, David Meyler holding off Glen Johnson to plant a composed finish into the bottom corner.
Liverpool's attempt to take at least a point yielded few clear openings and the nearest they came was another free-kick as Suarez had McGregor scrambling.
Instead, after Sagbo and Elmohamady had both squandered one-on-one chances, Liverpool were outnumbered for a third time and Skrtel's despairing attempt to block could only turn Tom Huddlestone's scooped shot into his own net.
It completed a miserable afternoon for both the Slovak defender and his team.
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 27El Mohamady
- 11BradyBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBoydat 90+2'minutes
- 3Figueroa
- 4Bruce
- 6DaviesBooked at 25mins
- 14Livermore
- 7Meyler
- 20SagboSubstituted forGrahamat 90'minutes
- 10KorenSubstituted forRoseniorat 66'minutes
- 8Huddlestone
Substitutes
- 2Rosenior
- 5Chester
- 9Graham
- 17Boyd
- 18Nagy
- 22Harper
- 23Faye
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Johnson
- 38Flanagan
- 8Gerrard
- 4K Touré
- 37Skrtel
- 31SterlingSubstituted forCoutinhoat 66'minutes
- 21Leiva
- 7Suárez
- 14Henderson
- 12MosesSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 5Agger
- 6Romero Alconchel
- 9Iago Aspas
- 10Coutinho
- 17Sakho
- 24Allen
- Referee:
- Howard Webb
- Attendance:
- 24,940
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 3, Liverpool 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. George Boyd replaces Robbie Brady.
Attempt missed. Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Meyler following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Danny Graham replaces Yannick Sagbo.
Goal!
Own Goal by Martin Skrtel, Liverpool. Hull City 3, Liverpool 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo.
Attempt saved. Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Luis Suárez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Bruce (Hull City).
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).
Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Alberto replaces Victor Moses.
Foul by Victor Moses (Liverpool).
Robbie Brady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Liverpool 1. David Meyler (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. David Meyler (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jon Flanagan (Liverpool).
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Victor Moses (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Steven Gerrard (Liverpool).
Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Leiva (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Sagbo (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Moses.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Liam Rosenior replaces Robert Koren.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho replaces Raheem Sterling.
Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victor Moses (Liverpool).
Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.