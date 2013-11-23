Hull did not do enough to win - Bruce
- From the section Football
Hull City boss Steve Bruce admits his side did not create enough chances and therefore did not deserve to beat Crystal Palace.
Yannick Sagbo missed a good chance to put the hosts ahead before Yannick Bolasie saw red for the Eagles for a foul on Jake Livermore.
The visitors scored through Barry Bannan and held on to win 1-0 and condemn Hull to their first home defeat this season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired