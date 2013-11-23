Hull did not do enough to win - Bruce

Hull City boss Steve Bruce admits his side did not create enough chances and therefore did not deserve to beat Crystal Palace.

Yannick Sagbo missed a good chance to put the hosts ahead before Yannick Bolasie saw red for the Eagles for a foul on Jake Livermore.

The visitors scored through Barry Bannan and held on to win 1-0 and condemn Hull to their first home defeat this season.

