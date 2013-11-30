Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Norwich City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Tony Pulis's reign as Crystal Palace manager started with defeat, leaving them bottom of the Premier League as Gary Hooper earned Norwich victory.
Hooper scored from close range following Wes Hoolahan's low cross, after Canaries striker Johan Elmander had hit the bar.
Palace were denied an equaliser when Barry Bannan's drive was headed onto the bar by Martin Olsson.
But Norwich moved away from trouble with a third home win of the season.
Former Stoke boss Pulis has never been relegated in 21 years of management.
But the 55-year-old has his work cut out if he is to continue that record, with Palace six points from safety after just two wins since winning promotion last season.
Pulis will be encouraged with the way his side responded to falling behind but Palace's worrying lack of firepower - seven goals in 13 Premier League matches - needs to be addressed.
Palace arrived at Carrow Road with back-to-back clean sheets against Everton and Hull, but were fortunate not to be 2-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes.
Elmander was denied his first top-flight goal since arriving on loan from Galatasaray when his clever backheel from Nathan Redmond's free-kick cannoned against the underside of the bar.
Teenager Redmond then forced a fine save from Julian Speroni, before the 19-year-old played a role in his side's goal.
Redmond's pace proved too much for the Palace defence, his pass landing at the feet of Elmander, who allowed Wes Hoolahan to lay the ball across the six-yard area for Hooper to slot home.
Palace responded through Bannan, who was denied an equaliser two minutes later when his fierce drive was deflected onto the underside of the bar by Olsson.
Pulis's side were much improved after the interval.
They went close to equalising when Dean Moxey's low cross into the Canaries area was almost sliced into the net by Norwich defender Sebastien Bassong.
But it was Jimmy Kebe who went closest to equalising in the closing stages, the former Reading player firing narrowly wide from 18 yards.
Norwich, who are away to Liverpool on Wednesday, have now won back-to-back home games and climb two places to 14th in the table.
Norwich manager Chris Hughton:
"It feels like a big win for us. We played very well in the first half and scored a good goal, but we knew they would come back.
"It is never comfortable viewing when you look at the league table and you are in a position you do not want to be in.
"However many places we have jumped [in the table] it is a nice feeling."
Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis:
"You have to take your chances. We did not have the breaks.
"How [Norwich defender Sebastien] Bassong gets that [clearance] over the crossbar from there, it was unbelievable.
"Then the kid who stops Barry's shot from going in with his header, Cameron had a really good chance, so we have had the opportunities."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2MartinBooked at 82mins
- 23Olsson
- 8Howson
- 24Bennett
- 5Bassong
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forJohnsonat 79'minutes
- 10Fer
- 16ElmanderSubstituted forBecchioat 81'minutes
- 11HooperSubstituted forWhittakerat 90+1'minutes
- 22Redmond
Substitutes
- 3Whittaker
- 4Johnson
- 6Turner
- 18Garrido
- 19Becchio
- 20Nash
- 31Murphy
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 2Ward
- 21Moxey
- 15JedinakBooked at 63mins
- 19Gabbidon
- 27Delaney
- 8Dikgacoi
- 46BannanSubstituted forWilliamsat 73'minutes
- 29ChamakhSubstituted forGayleat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 13PuncheonSubstituted forKébéat 76'minutes
- 30Jerome
Substitutes
- 3Mariappa
- 9Phillips
- 12O'Keefe
- 16Gayle
- 20Williams
- 28Kébé
- 34Price
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 26,851
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Norwich City).
Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Russell Martin (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dean Moxey (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Steven Whittaker replaces Gary Hooper.
Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Kébé (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Hooper (Norwich City).
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leroy Fer (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Martin Olsson (Norwich City).
Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Kébé (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Gabbidon following a set piece situation.
Booking
Russell Martin (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Luciano Becchio replaces Johan Elmander.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Dwight Gayle replaces Marouane Chamakh.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Bradley Johnson replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Russell Martin (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jimmy Kébé replaces Jason Puncheon.
Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).
Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jonathan Williams replaces Barry Bannan.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Hooper.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sébastien Bassong.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Howson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Olsson (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace).