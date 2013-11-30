Northampton Town 1-0 Accrington Stanley

Northampton climbed off the foot of the League Two table with victory over in-form Accrington.

Stuart Dallas struck the only goal of the game as his low angled drive beat Marcus Bettinelli in the Stanley goal.

The hosts should have made the game safe but on-loan striker Izale McLeod had his penalty saved after he had been brought down by Michael Liddle.

McLeod then hit the bar late on for the Cobblers while Peter Murphy missed the target from close range for Stanley.

The defeat ends Stanley's eight-game unbeaten run and sees Northampton climb above Torquay at the bottom of League Two.

Northampton manager Aidy Boothroyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"The [Clive] Platt and [Izale] McLeod partnership looked really healthy. We scored a goal and we could've had another one with the penalty.

"We're still a bit nervy and they're top of the form table but we weathered it.

"We did what we had to do. It was a very important result. You look at the table and another couple of good results could see us into mid-table.

"Once you get there, you take it from there. But it looks better than it did."