League Two
Northampton1Accrington0

Northampton Town 1-0 Accrington Stanley

Northampton climbed off the foot of the League Two table with victory over in-form Accrington.

Stuart Dallas struck the only goal of the game as his low angled drive beat Marcus Bettinelli in the Stanley goal.

The hosts should have made the game safe but on-loan striker Izale McLeod had his penalty saved after he had been brought down by Michael Liddle.

McLeod then hit the bar late on for the Cobblers while Peter Murphy missed the target from close range for Stanley.

The defeat ends Stanley's eight-game unbeaten run and sees Northampton climb above Torquay at the bottom of League Two.

Post-match: Northampton boss Boothroyd

Northampton manager Aidy Boothroyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"The [Clive] Platt and [Izale] McLeod partnership looked really healthy. We scored a goal and we could've had another one with the penalty.

"We're still a bit nervy and they're top of the form table but we weathered it.

"We did what we had to do. It was a very important result. You look at the table and another couple of good results could see us into mid-table.

"Once you get there, you take it from there. But it looks better than it did."

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Duke
  • 2Amankwaah
  • 3Widdowson
  • 17DeeganSubstituted forMorrisat 82'minutes
  • 18Reid
  • 27Kouo-Doumbe
  • 29Dallas
  • 34Ravenhill
  • 39McLeodSubstituted forNorrisat 77'minutes
  • 9PlattSubstituted forBlythat 71'minutes
  • 19Emerton

Substitutes

  • 4Carter
  • 6Collins
  • 7Demontagnac
  • 8Morris
  • 21McNamara
  • 25Blyth
  • 33Norris

Accrington

  • 26Bettinelli
  • 16Hunt
  • 3Liddle
  • 2Murphy
  • 5Aldred
  • 6Winnard
  • 11Naismith
  • 4Joyce
  • 9WebberSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
  • 24Odejayi
  • 15MingoiaSubstituted forHatfieldat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dunbavin
  • 8Richardson
  • 10Hatfield
  • 17Gray
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Windass
  • 44Bowerman
Referee:
David Phillips
Attendance:
4,092

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.

Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Kevin Amankwaah.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Ian Morris replaces Gary Deegan.

Attempt missed. Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Richard Ravenhill.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.

Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Luke Norris replaces Izale McLeod.

Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).

Izale McLeod (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Paul Reid.

Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Will Hatfield replaces Piero Mingoia.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Jacob Blyth replaces Clive Platt.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. James Gray replaces Danny Webber.

Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).

Clive Platt (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.

Izale McLeod (Northampton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Danny Webber (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley).

Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Richard Ravenhill.

Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matthias Kouo-Doumbe.

Attempt blocked. Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Richard Ravenhill.

Second Half

Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.

Attempt blocked. Danny Webber (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd1997330151534
2Chesterfield1896325141133
3Southend1910362517833
4Scunthorpe199642621533
5Rochdale1910362825333
6Burton1910362320333
7Fleetwood1910273224832
8Dag & Red198652823530
9Morecambe198562526-129
10Newport187742419528
11Exeter197572425-126
12Wimbledon197572324-126
13Hartlepool197482120125
14Cheltenham195862429-523
15Plymouth196581419-523
16Wycombe186482224-222
17Portsmouth185672530-521
18Mansfield195682126-521
19Accrington195591824-620
20Bury194782124-319
21York194782327-419
22Bristol Rovers194781620-419
23Northampton1945101524-917
24Torquay1936102033-1315
View full League Two table

