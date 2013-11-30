Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
Northampton Town 1-0 Accrington Stanley
-
- From the section Football
Northampton climbed off the foot of the League Two table with victory over in-form Accrington.
Stuart Dallas struck the only goal of the game as his low angled drive beat Marcus Bettinelli in the Stanley goal.
The hosts should have made the game safe but on-loan striker Izale McLeod had his penalty saved after he had been brought down by Michael Liddle.
McLeod then hit the bar late on for the Cobblers while Peter Murphy missed the target from close range for Stanley.
The defeat ends Stanley's eight-game unbeaten run and sees Northampton climb above Torquay at the bottom of League Two.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Northampton manager Aidy Boothroyd told BBC Radio Northampton:
"The [Clive] Platt and [Izale] McLeod partnership looked really healthy. We scored a goal and we could've had another one with the penalty.
"We're still a bit nervy and they're top of the form table but we weathered it.
"We did what we had to do. It was a very important result. You look at the table and another couple of good results could see us into mid-table.
"Once you get there, you take it from there. But it looks better than it did."
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 2Amankwaah
- 3Widdowson
- 17DeeganSubstituted forMorrisat 82'minutes
- 18Reid
- 27Kouo-Doumbe
- 29Dallas
- 34Ravenhill
- 39McLeodSubstituted forNorrisat 77'minutes
- 9PlattSubstituted forBlythat 71'minutes
- 19Emerton
Substitutes
- 4Carter
- 6Collins
- 7Demontagnac
- 8Morris
- 21McNamara
- 25Blyth
- 33Norris
Accrington
- 26Bettinelli
- 16Hunt
- 3Liddle
- 2Murphy
- 5Aldred
- 6Winnard
- 11Naismith
- 4Joyce
- 9WebberSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
- 24Odejayi
- 15MingoiaSubstituted forHatfieldat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunbavin
- 8Richardson
- 10Hatfield
- 17Gray
- 19Wilson
- 20Windass
- 44Bowerman
- Referee:
- David Phillips
- Attendance:
- 4,092
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Kevin Amankwaah.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ian Morris replaces Gary Deegan.
Attempt missed. Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Richard Ravenhill.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Luke Norris replaces Izale McLeod.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).
Izale McLeod (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Paul Reid.
Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Will Hatfield replaces Piero Mingoia.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Jacob Blyth replaces Clive Platt.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. James Gray replaces Danny Webber.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).
Clive Platt (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.
Izale McLeod (Northampton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Danny Webber (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley).
Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Richard Ravenhill.
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matthias Kouo-Doumbe.
Attempt blocked. Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Richard Ravenhill.
Second Half
Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 0.
Attempt blocked. Danny Webber (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.