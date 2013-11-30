Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Peterborough 1-0 Wolves
-
Peterborough United ended a run of five straight League One defeats with their first ever home win over Wolves.
Home captain Michael Bostwick scored the winner, firing a low free-kick under the wall and past Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme 11 minutes from time.
Wolves' best chance fell to winger Bakary Sako, who shot into the side netting from a narrow angle.
The loss ended Wolves' 11-game league unbeaten run and cost them top spot to Leyton Orient.
The O's, second in the table before the start of play, went above Wolves on goal difference following their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.
Posh were fortunate to survive an early penalty appeal when Mark Little appeared to handle Sako's cross.
Leigh Griffiths and Danny Batth were also off target with headers for the visitors in the first half, while Sako tested home keeper Bobby Olejnik with a volley after the break.
But Bostwick made the decisive contribution after Richard Stearman fouled Peterborough substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to inflict a first away defeat of the season on Wolves.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:
"I felt we did deserve it. The second half we were far better with more tempo to our game.
"It was a gutsy, brave performance. It was never a classic and it was never going to be. Concentration had to be on making sure we didn't make any mistakes.
"I felt today was a day for the substitutions. Mendez-Laing does what he does and sometimes you have to accept to make a career out of the game he might be an impact player. Of course he wants to start but he's better when he comes on, there's no question about that.
"The result was always going to be the important thing today and we've got one. We're eight points behind, hopefully that's our bad run out of the way and I do feel now that we can go on a run similar to the start of the season."
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Olejnik
- 31LittleSubstituted forKnight-Percivalat 45'minutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 15AndersonSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 61'minutes
- 6Bostwick
- 4Brisley
- 8Payne
- 22Ephraim
- 12Vassell
- 23BarnettSubstituted forFerdinandat 61'minutes
- 10TomlinBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 7Swanson
- 11McCann
- 13Day
- 18Ferdinand
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 20Knight-Percival
- 36Jeffers
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 4Edwards
- 5StearmanBooked at 78mins
- 6Batth
- 27JacobsSubstituted forIsmailat 81'minutes
- 11McDonald
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forCassidyat 80'minutes
- 29DoyleSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 57'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 10Sako
Substitutes
- 1Hennessey
- 8Davis
- 15Sigurdarson
- 16Cassidy
- 19Price
- 21Ismail
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 8,170
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Hogan Ephraim (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Zeli Ismail replaces Michael Jacobs.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jake Cassidy replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hogan Ephraim.
Booking
Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Lee Tomlin (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Tyrone Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Jermaine Anderson.
Booking
Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Brisley (Peterborough United).
Attempt blocked. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Björn Sigurdarson replaces Kevin Doyle.
Booking
Lee Tomlin (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.