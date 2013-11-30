Watford 0-3 Yeovil Town

Ishmael Miller scored on his debut as Yeovil moved off the bottom of the Championship table to consign Watford to a fourth successive home defeat.

Watford enjoyed early possession but Byron Webster nodded the visitors in front from a Liam Davis corner on the stroke of half-time.

Joe Edwards crossed for Miller's second-half header, before Edwards steered home in stoppage time.

Watford remain 10th, four points off the play-off places.

Watford hardest hit at home Watford have not lost four successive home league games in the same season for 20 years

Yeovil boss Gary Johnson included Miller and fellow loanees Adam Morgan and John Lundstram, who all signed for the club on Thursday.

And they appeared to make a difference as the visitors earned their first win in four games to move above Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

The hosts enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the early stages and came close to taking the lead, but Marco Cassetti's strike was blocked by Davis.

Yeovil stood firm and broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Webster got on the end of Davis's corner to nod the ball past Hornets goalkeeper Jonathan Bond at the back post.

Post-match: Yeovil boss Johnson

The Glovers continued to soak up pressure from Gianfranco Zola's side in the second half and soon doubled their advantage.

Edwards flew down the wing before delivering a precise ball towards Miller, who headed into Bond's net.

The away side continued to frustrate Watford, who came closest to pulling one back when Diego Fabbrini let fly from range, but his effort was blocked by Edwards.

Yeovil added to their lead in the third minute of stoppage time when Edwards steered the ball past Bond from the middle of the area after good build-up play from on-loan Everton midfielder Lundstram.

Watford boss Gianfranco Zola on Yeovil defeat

Watford manager Gianfranco Zola on whether his his job was at risk: "There is no point asking questions that I can't answer. But I don't need the threat of being fired or sacked to push me to react or do more. There is no need for that.

"Today was a game where we couldn't really [afford to] lose so we are certainly in a difficult moment but I believe in this group and in these players.

"I believe we can get out of it. We will have to work harder."

Yeovil boss Gary Johnson: "It is a massive win. Watford would have been fighting for a play-off place with a win this afternoon and most of the Watford fans would have seen this as an easy three points because of our poor league position.

"But we have been unlucky this season and should have seven or eight points more than we do."