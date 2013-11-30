Match ends, Leicester City 3, Millwall 0.
Leicester City 3-0 Millwall
Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester moved three points clear at the top of the Championship with victory over Millwall at the King Power Stadium.
Winger Lloyd Dyer got the Foxes off to a great start when he volleyed in from Danny Drinkwater's cross.
Forward Vardy then scored twice in two minutes after the break.
His first was a cool finish from Kasper Schmeichel's throw-out, before he rounded keeper David Forde for his sixth goal of the season.
The Foxes' seventh home win of this campaign was their first league victory over Millwall in five attempts - the Lions having done the double for the past two seasons - and Leicester duly made a nervous start.
Australia international Scott McDonald was given plenty of time and space to fire in a third-minute shot for the visitors, but it flew well wide.
However, the Foxes settled down and took the initiative with a well worked and splendidly taken goal. Marcin Wasilewski sent Drinkwater clear down the right and his excellent cross was volleyed home by Dyer.
Forde then pulled off a stunning stop to keep out a shot from the lively Anthony Knockaert and followed that up by blocking Dyer's header.
Millwall, who briefly came into the game with a sequence of four successive corners, were fortunate to be only one goal down at half-time.
And their hopes of a second-half fight-back were crushed by two goals in quick succession from Vardy.
His pace brought him his first when he picked up Schmeichel's ball inside his own half and raced away before beating the advancing Forde.
Two minutes later, he seized on a poor headed back-pass by Mark Beevers to go round Forde and slot in.
Millwall's only clear effort on goal came when Steve Morison hit the bar with a header from Lee Martin's cross just after the hour as the Lions finished the day in 21st place, five points clear of the relegation zone.
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson:
"I was very pleased for Jamie Vardy. I don't think anyone who watches us would have anything but praise for his tireless efforts on behalf of the team.
"I know his team-mates will be very pleased for him to get two goals. Last week it was David Nugent scoring two goals and this week it is Jamie."
Millwall manager Steve Lomas:
"I was very disappointed. We wanted to hang in there which is why we had one up front and five in midfield.
"We started okay and we knew Leicester would come out of the traps and try to win the game early.
"We looked as though we had got ourselves into the game and then conceded a very poor goal to go behind."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Wasilewski
- 3Konchesky
- 4DrinkwaterSubstituted forHammondat 74'minutes
- 5Morgan
- 23Miquel
- 24Knockaert
- 8James
- 35NugentSubstituted forWoodat 61'minutes
- 9VardyBooked at 28mins
- 11DyerSubstituted forTaylor-Fletcherat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hammond
- 10King
- 15Schlupp
- 18Moore
- 22Taylor-Fletcher
- 25Logan
- 39Wood
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 25Hoyte
- 28MaloneBooked at 24mins
- 17Moussi
- 5Robinson
- 16Beevers
- 7Feeney
- 26AbdouBooked at 68mins
- 27McDonaldSubstituted forKeoghat 61'minutes
- 18ChaplowSubstituted forMartinat 61'minutes
- 11WoolfordSubstituted forMorisonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Easter
- 9Morison
- 12Lowry
- 13Martin
- 20Keogh
- 21Smith
- 43Bywater
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 21,633
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 3, Millwall 0.
Attempt missed. Matthew James (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Attempt missed. Dean Hammond (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Konchesky.
Attempt missed. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Offside, Millwall. Lee Martin tries a through ball, but Steve Morison is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
Foul by Matthew James (Leicester City).
Liam Feeney (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Robinson (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Andrew Keogh (Millwall) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Malone.
Attempt missed. Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Konchesky with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Dean Hammond replaces Daniel Drinkwater.
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Keogh (Millwall).
Foul by Chris Wood (Leicester City).
Guy Moussi (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Beevers (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marcin Wasilewski.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Gary Taylor-Fletcher replaces Lloyd Dyer.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Lee Martin (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Andrew Keogh (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Andrew Keogh replaces Scott McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Martin replaces Richard Chaplow.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Chris Wood replaces David Nugent.
Attempt saved. David Nugent (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).