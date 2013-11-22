Jose Mourinho: Chelsea manager unhappy with Mike Riley

Media playback is not supported on this device Jose Mourinho critical of Mike Riley's West Brom apology

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has criticised referees' chief Mike Riley for apologising to West Brom after a penalty was awarded against them.

Mourinho believes Riley's actions after the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on 9 November may set a dangerous precedent.

Albion were moments from victory when referee Andre Marriner awarded Chelsea a penalty from which they equalised.

"Nobody called me to apologise that it wasn't a free-kick against West Brom for their second goal," said Mourinho.

The Portuguese was responding after Albion manager Steve Clarke revealed Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOB) head Riley had phoned the club to apologise for Marriner's controversial decision following Steven Reid's challenge on Ramires.

West Brom sent a letter to the Premier League and referees' body highlighting four penalty decisions that had gone against them in the opening 11 games of the season.

"I am curious to know if people see that as a normal situation, if now on it is going to be the same for everybody [to get a phone call]," added Mourinho, ahead of Saturday's match at West Ham.

Jose Mourinho says late decision was a 'clear penalty' for Chelsea

"At least now the referees know, they know one thing. If, in a controversial - I'm not saying a mistake - decision that hypothetically - and, I repeat, hypothetically - favours Chelsea, they know they are going to be publicly exposed by their boss. That they know.

"They can make, hypothetically, mistakes, favouring other teams, nothing happens.

"If hypothetically - and, I repeat, hypothetically - they make a mistake, they are publicly exposed by their own boss.

"I'm very curious to know if it was just an isolated phone call. I'm curious to know if people see that as a normal situation.

"I'm interested to know if this is the start, that from now on it's going to be the same for everybody."