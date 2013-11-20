Kim Little: Scotland & Arsenal midfielder agrees Seattle switch

Scotland and Arsenal Ladies midfielder Kim Little has joined Seattle Reign in the US National Women's Soccer League.

Little helped the Gunners win four league titles, three FA Cups and four League Cups after joining from Scottish side Hibernian six years ago.

The 22-year-old was named the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Player of the Year in May

"Kim is an outstanding player," said Arsenal Ladies general manager Vic Akers.

"We always believed she could be a world-class talent. I'm pleased to say that's just what she's become."

Little, part of the British Olympic team at London 2012, has signed what Arsenal describe as a "long-term contract" in the US.

Akers added: "Her potential was clear when we first went to see her play as a teenager for Hibs.

"I'd like to thank her on behalf of the team for all that she's helped us to achieve in recent seasons, and wish her all the best for this new chapter in her career."