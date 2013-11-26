Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Cheltenham Town 0-0 Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers had to settle for a point despite a spirited performance against local rivals Cheltenham Town.
Robins striker Jamie Cureton, facing his former club, tested keeper Steve Mildenhall from close range in the opening stages.
Lee Brown thought he had broken the deadlock for Rovers after the break but he was ruled offside at the far post.
Michael Smith and Eliot Richards both went close for the visitors but they failed to find the breakthrough.
It means Cheltenham have now gone six games unbeaten and move up to 16th.
Rovers, sitting one place above the relegation zone, have picked up five points from their last four matches.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Points West:
"I thought we were decent in the first half but pretty poor in the second half. It was obviously frustrating.
"Players have got to realise the importance of it. Everybody wants a win but some of the stuff in the second half wasn't good enough.
"We didn't get the tempo we wanted and we should have taken a couple of chances.
"They stifled us and they finished stronger than us."
Bristol Rovers manager John Ward told BBC Points West:
"We were two short on the bench. We can't get enough people out there at the moment.
"Young Mitch Harding has come in and played his first ever full 90 minutes.
"It was a really strong effort from everybody because it had to be.
"I'm pleased with the effort and pleased with the outcome."
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Brown
- 20Jombati
- 22Braham-Barrett
- 25Noble
- 5Brown
- 6ElliottBooked at 73mins
- 4TaylorSubstituted forMcGlashanat 59'minutes
- 14Richards
- 7Cureton
- 10GornellSubstituted forHarrisonat 61'minutes
- 8DeeringSubstituted forKotwicaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Harrison
- 11McGlashan
- 12Roberts
- 16Penn
- 17Hanks
- 19Kotwica
- 21Vincent
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 2Smith
- 14Brown
- 30Lockyer
- 6Parkes
- 22Packwood
- 7Clarkson
- 18Harding
- 9Harrold
- 10RichardsSubstituted forHarrisonat 90+2'minutes
- 15Norburn
Substitutes
- 17Harrison
- 20Gough
- 21Green
- 34Keary
- 35Southway
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 3,556
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).
Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Eliot Richards.
Attempt saved. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by David Noble (Cheltenham Town).
Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Zachary Kotwica replaces Sam Deering.
Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Steve Elliott.
Attempt missed. Jamie Cureton (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).
Eliot Richards (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers).
Booking
Steve Elliott (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Steve Elliott (Cheltenham Town).
Oliver Norburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers).
Sam Deering (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Sam Deering (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Steve Mildenhall.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Attempt missed. David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town).
Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Byron Harrison replaces Terry Gornell.
Hand ball by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town).
Oliver Norburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Jason Taylor.
Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).