Kalifa Cisse: Derby County sign midfielder on short-term deal

Derby County have signed midfielder Kalifa Cisse on a two-month contract, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The 29-year-old joined on trial in October and earned a non-contract deal after impressing on his debut in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

First-team coach Paul Simpson said: "He did an excellent job. We were short on numbers and Kalifa had improved over the period he was training with us.

"He got an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. This is a reward."

"He got an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. This is a reward."

The Mali international, who has previously played for Reading and Bristol City, was a free agent after leaving MLS side New England Revolution.

Simpson said Cisse now had the chance to earn a longer contract.

"We can keep any eye on him over the next couple of months and we can reassess it. I am looking forward to getting him out there again and seeing if he can sustain the level of performance he had in that first game.

"He has an opportunity to impress - either Derby or someone else. If he gets games, it's not a bad shop window to showcase yourself in the Championship. It's up to him."