Arbroath 0-3 Rangers
Rangers eased to victory over Arbroath at Gayfield to maintain their perfect SPFL League One record this season.
Less than three minutes in, an unmarked Jon Daly poked Rangers in front.
Lewis Macleod's shot cannoned in off Arbroath defender Bradley Donaldson to double the visitors lead and Nicky Clark headed a third before half-time.
Daly and Arbroath's Chris Scott were both denied by the post after the break in a game in which Rangers took their league "goals-for" tally to 50.
Ally McCoist's side now have 13 wins out of 13 in the league, sitting 11 points clear of Dunfermline Athletic with a game in hand.
They will now look to take that form into the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Falkirk on Saturday.
Arbroath, player-managed by Paul Sheerin, remain eighth after rarely troubling their visitors on a freezing night in the north east.
There was still room, however, for a sentimental late substitute appearance for striker Steven Milne, who brought his 16-year professional football career to an end after this match to pursue a career with the police.
Scotland international Lee Wallace's performance for Rangers was dynamic and strong, dancing round opposition defenders on several occasions to carry his team forward.
The former Hearts player's skill drew a foul from Red Lichties full-back David Banjo and Ian Black's ensuing free-kick was diverted past goalkeeper Scott Morrison by the toe of Daly's boot.
It gives the Irishman a 16th goal of the campaign following his move from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.
Bobby Linn, the home side's most menacing player on the night, had one tame half-chance before Rangers scored a second.
This time, Bilel Mohsni helped Macleod cut in from the left and his arrowed shot ricocheted off Michael Travis's head and Donaldson's foot on it's way into the net.
Sebastien Faure's missed header and Daly's weak chip preceded Clark's flick header past Morrison from a Wallace free-kick, giving Rangers a comfortable lead at the break.
There were no takers for Linn's cut-back as Arbroath pushed for a way back into a game that was nearly killed off when Daly controlled brilliantly, only to see Morrison tip his effort on to the post.
The hosts also struck the upright when Lee Erwin released Chris Scott, but the 17-year-old's low drive rebounded off the face of the upright.
Wallace nearly got the goal he deserved with a quarter of an hour remaining, stabbing a left-foot effort just past the post from a tight angle.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Morrison
- 2Banjo
- 3Hamilton
- 4ScottSubstituted forBayneat 67'minutes
- 5TravisBooked at 54mins
- 6Donaldson
- 7Linn
- 8ChisholmBooked at 90mins
- 10Cook
- 9ErwinSubstituted forMilneat 76'minutes
- 11SheerinSubstituted forSmithat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Milne
- 14Bayne
- 15Yao
- 16Smith
- 17Sibanda
- 18Keddie
- 21Wilson
Rangers
- 1Bell
- 2Faure
- 5Wallace
- 8BlackBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 66'minutes
- 6McCulloch
- 3MohsniBooked at 37mins
- 4AirdSubstituted forHuttonat 66'minutes
- 11Law
- 7Clark
- 9Daly
- 10MacLeod
Substitutes
- 12Templeton
- 14Hutton
- 15Peralta
- 16Simonsen
- 17Crawford
- 18Sanchez Cribari
- 19Smith
- Referee:
- Iain Brines
- Attendance:
- 3,902
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.
Booking
Ross Chisholm (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Chisholm (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Rangers).
Darren Smith (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross Chisholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Hand ball by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Lee Wallace (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Milne replaces Lee Erwin.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Bradley Donaldson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Banjo.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Daly (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Darren Smith replaces Paul Sheerin.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Graham Bayne replaces Christopher Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Robert Crawford replaces Ian Black.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kyle Hutton replaces Fraser Aird.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Daly (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ian Black (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Jonathan Daly (Rangers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Michael Travis (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Jonathan Daly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lee McCulloch.
Booking
Ian Black (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ian Black (Rangers).
Alan Cook (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Rangers 3. Nicky Clark (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Wallace.
Jonathan Daly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.