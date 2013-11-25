Arbroath 0-3 Rangers

Rangers eased to victory over Arbroath at Gayfield to maintain their perfect SPFL League One record this season.

Less than three minutes in, an unmarked Jon Daly poked Rangers in front.

Lewis Macleod's shot cannoned in off Arbroath defender Bradley Donaldson to double the visitors lead and Nicky Clark headed a third before half-time.

Daly and Arbroath's Chris Scott were both denied by the post after the break in a game in which Rangers took their league "goals-for" tally to 50.

Ally McCoist's side now have 13 wins out of 13 in the league, sitting 11 points clear of Dunfermline Athletic with a game in hand.

They will now look to take that form into the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Falkirk on Saturday.

11 points clear in League One Rangers won comfortably but only three of their 17 shots on goal were on target.

Ally McCoist's side had not scored in the first-half of the five games preceding this match.

Arbroath, player-managed by Paul Sheerin, remain eighth after rarely troubling their visitors on a freezing night in the north east.

There was still room, however, for a sentimental late substitute appearance for striker Steven Milne, who brought his 16-year professional football career to an end after this match to pursue a career with the police.

Scotland international Lee Wallace's performance for Rangers was dynamic and strong, dancing round opposition defenders on several occasions to carry his team forward.

The former Hearts player's skill drew a foul from Red Lichties full-back David Banjo and Ian Black's ensuing free-kick was diverted past goalkeeper Scott Morrison by the toe of Daly's boot.

It gives the Irishman a 16th goal of the campaign following his move from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Bobby Linn, the home side's most menacing player on the night, had one tame half-chance before Rangers scored a second.

Multi-tasking Arbroath player-manager Paul Sheerin was on the pitch for the first 68 minutes.

This time, Bilel Mohsni helped Macleod cut in from the left and his arrowed shot ricocheted off Michael Travis's head and Donaldson's foot on it's way into the net.

Sebastien Faure's missed header and Daly's weak chip preceded Clark's flick header past Morrison from a Wallace free-kick, giving Rangers a comfortable lead at the break.

There were no takers for Linn's cut-back as Arbroath pushed for a way back into a game that was nearly killed off when Daly controlled brilliantly, only to see Morrison tip his effort on to the post.

The hosts also struck the upright when Lee Erwin released Chris Scott, but the 17-year-old's low drive rebounded off the face of the upright.

Wallace nearly got the goal he deserved with a quarter of an hour remaining, stabbing a left-foot effort just past the post from a tight angle.