Irish Premiership action in focus

Matt Hazley gets to the ball ahead of Linfield opponent Philip Lowry during the match at Stangmore Park which Dungannon Swifts won 1-0
Matt Hazley gets to the ball ahead of Linfield opponent Philip Lowry during the match at Stangmore Park which Dungannon Swifts won 1-0
David McCullough of Dungannon Swifts heads the ball as Linfield defender Matthew Clarke moves in to challenge
David McCullough of Dungannon Swifts heads the ball as Linfield defender Matthew Clarke moves in to challenge
Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in Cliftonville's exciting 4-2 win over Coleraine
Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in Cliftonville's exciting 4-2 win over Coleraine at the Showgrounds
It was end to end action for Cliftonville's Ryan Catney and Gary Browne of Coleraine at the Showgrounds
It was end to end action for Cliftonville's Ryan Catney and Gary Browne of Coleraine at the Showgrounds
Jordan Stewart of Glentoran goes head to head with Glenavon skipper Eddie McCallion during the 0-0 draw at the Oval
Jordan Stewart of Glentoran goes head to head with Glenavon skipper Eddie McCallion during the 0-0 draw at the Oval
Danny Keohane in action for Ballinamallard United in the Irish Premiership clash against Crusaders
Danny Keohane in action for Ballinamallard United in the Irish Premiership clash against Crusaders at Seaview
Cathal Beacom of Ballinamallard United competes for the ball against Crusaders opponent Matthew Snoddy
Cathal Beacom of Ballinamallard United competes for the ball against Crusaders opponent Matthew Snoddy
Nathal Cashel of Ballinamallard United in action against Paul Healtey of Crusaders
Nathal Cashel of Ballinamallard United in action against Paul Heatley whose Crusaders team came from behind to win 2-1 at Seaview
Ballymena United's Aaron Stewart jumps to win an aerial battle against Andrew Mitchell of Ards
Ballymena United's Aaron Stewart jumps to win an aerial battle against Andrew Mitchell of Ards
Craig of McMillen of Ards is the middle man against Aaron Stewart and Tony Kane in the Premiership clash which Ballymena won 4-2
Craig of McMillen of Ards is the middle man against Aaron Stewart and Tony Kane in the Premiership clash which Ballymena won 4-2
Portadown celebrate after Gary Twigg's goal sealed their 2-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Shamrock Park
Portadown celebrate after Gary Twigg's goal sealed their 2-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Shamrock Park

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired