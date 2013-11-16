Walsall first-team coach Richard O'Kelly extends contract

Walsall first-team coach Richard O'Kelly has signed a new deal to keep him at the Banks's Stadium until 2016.

in May after a brief spell as assistant manager to Sean O'Driscoll at Bristol City.

The news comes after Saddlers boss Dean Smith agreed a new deal last month.

"Richard is an integral part of what we are trying to achieve here and we work very well together so I'm delighted he has agreed a new contract," said Smith.

