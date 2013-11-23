Fleetwood Town 5-4 Mansfield Town

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 5, Mansfield Town 4.
Fleetwood's Antoni Sarcevic scored a stoppage-time penalty after Mansfield had equalised in the 89th minute.
Gareth Evans put the hosts ahead in the first minute, before Chris Clements and Anthony Howell made it 2-1 to the Stags but Sarcevic levelled by the break.
Sarcevic and Evans then looked to have secured victory for Fleetwood with second-half strikes before Sam Clucas and Ross Dyer put Mansfield on terms.
But Matty Blair was felled and Sarcevic fired home to complete his hat-trick.
Their were just 18 seconds on the clock when Fleetwood went in front, Evans applying the finishing touch to a fluid attacking move.
But Mansfield were soon back on terms thanks to Clements drilled free-kick, which found the bottom corner from 20 yards.
Cod Army defender Ryan Cresswell then mishit a clearance and Howell latched onto the mistake to fire the visitors ahead.
It was end to end stuff and Fleetwood made it 2-2 before the interval after Sarcevic took a tumble under Martin Riley's challenge and the midfielder converted from the penalty spot.
Sarcevic then produced a wonderful effort on the hour, his dazzling run ending with a 20-yard shot that took a deflection on its way in.
When Evans broke clear from a Mansfield corner to slot home the game looked over only for Clucas to stab home a loose ball and give the visitors hope.
Clucas was again in the thick of it as the ball bounced around Fleetwood's box and his shot was only half-cleared to Dyer who slammed home an equaliser.
The Stags looked set to head back to Nottinghamshire with a point but substitute Blair, on the field for less than 10 minutes, was bundled over by James Jennings and Sarcevic struck the winner to round-off an incredible afternoon of football.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Davies
- 15McLaughlin
- 20Taylor
- 4Murdoch
- 6Pond
- 16Cresswell
- 11Hughes
- 8Schumacher
- 34TysonBooked at 24minsSubstituted forDieseruvweat 85'minutes
- 18Sarcevic
- 7EvansSubstituted forBlairat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Roberts
- 9Parkin
- 14Hogan
- 17Blair
- 29Dieseruvwe
- 32Carr
- 33Lucas
Mansfield
- 1Marriott
- 17BeeversSubstituted forJenningsat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30DanielBooked at 50mins
- 6Riley
- 4Dempster
- 2Sutton
- 13HowellSubstituted forDyerat 78'minutes
- 19Clements
- 36Palmer
- 11Clucas
- 10StevensonSubstituted forPokuat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rhead
- 12Tafazolli
- 15Dyer
- 16Jennings
- 20Meikle
- 22Deakin
- 25Poku
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 2,831
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away10
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 5, Mansfield Town 4.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 5, Mansfield Town 4. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Fleetwood Town. Matty Blair draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by James Jennings (Mansfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town).
Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 4, Mansfield Town 4. Ross Dyer (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Matty Blair replaces Gareth Evans.
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Nathan Tyson.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Scott Davies.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by John Dempster.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ross Dyer replaces Anthony Howell.
Foul by Charlie Taylor (Fleetwood Town).
Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 4, Mansfield Town 3. Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town).
Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town).
Anthony Howell (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town).
James Jennings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Tyson (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Godfrey Poku replaces Lee Stevenson.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 4, Mansfield Town 2. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Davies.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 3, Mansfield Town 2. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Charlie Taylor (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.