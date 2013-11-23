Championship
Watford0Bolton1

Watford 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

Manuel Almunia

Manuel Almunia's error gifted Bolton a third straight win as Watford suffered their third consecutive home defeat.

The decisive moment came on 27 minutes when Almunia dropped a Neil Danns cross beneath his legs and Jermaine Beckford converted from close range.

Hornets goalkeeper Almunia failed to reappear for the second half.

Watford had chances to level but Bolton also threatened and Danns was denied by a sharp save from substitute Hornets keeper Jonathan Bond.

Dougie Freedman's side rise to 15th in the Championship table, while Watford drop to 10th.

Both sides created early openings but it was Bolton who made the breakthrough thanks to Almunia's mistake.

Any danger seemed to have been dealt with when the Spaniard bent down to gather a low Danns cross from the right. But, having got the ball within his grasp, the former Arsenal keeper let it squirm loose through his legs and Beckford gleefully capitalised.

Watford worked hard to recover, George Thorne shooting over before Nyron Nosworthy hit an acrobatic half-volley narrowly off target and Fernando Forestieri curled an effort wide.

Almunia was replaced in goal by Bond, who made his England Under-21 debut in midweek, and Hornets boss Gianfranco Zola introduced Diego Fabbrini soon after as he switched to a more attacking formation.

Bolton keeper Andy Lonergan saved well from Forestieri before Chung-Yong Lee missed the target at the other end with a lob when clean through.

And the visitors came close to doubling their lead when Danns capitalised on a slip from Daniel Pudil, but Bond was equal to his left-footed shot.

Danns had another opportunity with two minutes remaining but his strike from the right-hand side of the area was deflected over.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watford boss Gianfranco Zola on Bolton defeat

Watford manager Gianfranco Zola told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's been a long week after picking up a lot of injuries and to concede a goal like that was tough.

"We didn't create enough and Bolton are a good side that are in good form.

"There was too much of just passing the ball around when they had everyone behind the ball.

"We have to be better and get the ball wide more but it was tough today."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Bolton boss Freedman

Bolton boss Dougie Freedman:

"You go along through a season hoping to pick up two or three of the little opportunistic goals where it drops for you and Jermaine Beckford is the master at that - that's why I brought him to the club and he's won us the game.

"The two goalkeepers dropped the ball but I felt we had a player that was on form and he smacked it in the net.

"But, apart from that, I felt we controlled the game out of possession in the second half and controlled the way they played and I felt we deserved to win because of that."

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1AlmuniaSubstituted forBondat 45'minutes
  • 19Faraoni
  • 18Pudil
  • 6Ekstrand
  • 33NosworthySubstituted forFabbriniat 56'minutes
  • 27CassettiBooked at 10mins
  • 29Thorne
  • 8McEachran
  • 15Acuna CaballeroSubstituted forMensahat 79'minutes
  • 11Forestieri
  • 7Battocchio

Substitutes

  • 3Bellerín
  • 20Fabbrini
  • 23Santos Da Silva
  • 26Mensah
  • 28Smith
  • 30Bond
  • 32O'Nien

Bolton

  • 24Lonergan
  • 17McNaughton
  • 15Baptiste
  • 6Spearing
  • 4Mills
  • 5Ream
  • 18DannsSubstituted forHallat 90+5'minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 10BeckfordBooked at 15minsSubstituted forNgogat 85'minutes
  • 21PratleySubstituted forMoritzat 75'minutes
  • 27Lee

Substitutes

  • 7Eagles
  • 9Ngog
  • 11Hall
  • 12Knight
  • 14Moritz
  • 31Wheater
  • 37Lee-Barrett
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
15,247

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Robert Hall replaces Neil Danns.

Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua McEachran.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand.

Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Thorne following a set piece situation.

Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ngog.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury.

Delay in match Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.

Foul by George Thorne (Watford).

Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. David Ngog replaces Jermaine Beckford.

Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).

Offside, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.

Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers).

Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kevin McNaughton tries a through ball, but Neil Danns is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Bernard Mensah replaces Javier Acuña.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Moritz.

Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Watford).

Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz replaces Darren Pratley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Cristian Battocchio (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.

Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Davide Faraoni.

Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).

Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley16105128111735
2Leicester16112326161035
3QPR1610511881035
4Blackpool167722015528
5Nottm Forest167632417727
6Leeds168262419526
7Derby167453023725
8Reading166732318525
9Brighton166641914524
10Watford166552721623
11Wigan156451713422
12Ipswich165562422220
13Huddersfield165562120120
14Blackburn165562019120
15Bolton164751721-419
16Bournemouth165382131-1018
17Millwall164571931-1217
18Middlesbrough163762626016
19Doncaster154471424-1016
20Birmingham164391823-515
21Charlton153571219-714
22Sheff Wed151861825-711
23Barnsley162591632-1611
24Yeovil1623111024-149
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired