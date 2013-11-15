BBC Sport looks back at the last time Chile played England at Wembley in 1998, as the two teams prepare to meet again in a friendly on Friday.

On the night a teenage Michael Owen made his England debut, Chilean captain Marcelo Salas stole the show by scoring a spectacular first-half volley, before winning and converting a second-half penalty.

England also play Germany in a friendly on Tuesday as they continue preparations for next summer's World Cup.

