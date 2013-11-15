John Mikel Obi has been nominated for the BBC's African Footballer of the Year award 2013.

In a seven-year career at Chelsea, Mikel has played nearly 200 games and won a host of trophies, including a Premier League title, Champions League title and four FA Cups. Mikel has gone on to play 51 times for Nigeria and helped them to win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, but perhaps his finest moment came when he helped Chelsea win the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Fellow nominees include Yaya Toure, Jonathan Pitroipa, Victor Moses and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. The winner will be announced during a live edition of Focus on Africa on BBC World Service and BBC World News at 17:35 GMT on 2 December, 2013.

