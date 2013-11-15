African Footballer award: Mikel profile

John Mikel Obi has been nominated for the BBC's African Footballer of the Year award 2013.

In a seven-year career at Chelsea, Mikel has played nearly 200 games and won a host of trophies, including a Premier League title, Champions League title and four FA Cups. Mikel has gone on to play 51 times for Nigeria and helped them to win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, but perhaps his finest moment came when he helped Chelsea win the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Fellow nominees include Yaya Toure, Jonathan Pitroipa, Victor Moses and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. The winner will be announced during a live edition of Focus on Africa on BBC World Service and BBC World News at 17:35 GMT on 2 December, 2013.

Click here for terms & conditions of how to vote.

Top videos

Video

African Footballer award: Mikel profile

Video

'What a celebration!' Fan takes brilliant crowd catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England beat South Korea to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Watch: Donald's 'horror fielding' gifts Surrey last-ball boundary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thunder earn thrilling win over Stars

Video

Rashid criticism slightly unfair - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thomas' private jets and famous fans

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Messi has a kickabout with his dog

  • From the section News
Video

I've lived a fairytale life - Clark

Video

The tech helping drive the Tour de France

  • From the section News
Video

Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?

Video

Jade Jones aims to be the 'greatest'

  • From the section Wales
Video

'There's only two Geraint Thomases'

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired