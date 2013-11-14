Paterson wants to keep on improving
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland striker Martin Paterson says every international game offers him an opportunity to continue improving his game.
The Huddersfield Town forward will not be able to continue his burgeoning partnership with strike partner Jamie Ward against Turkey on Friday night, as the Derby County player misses the friendly because of injury.
"When you are playing for your country there are no such thing as friendlies, you have to try your hardest and compete," said Paterson.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired