Paterson wants to keep on improving

Northern Ireland striker Martin Paterson says every international game offers him an opportunity to continue improving his game.

The Huddersfield Town forward will not be able to continue his burgeoning partnership with strike partner Jamie Ward against Turkey on Friday night, as the Derby County player misses the friendly because of injury.

"When you are playing for your country there are no such thing as friendlies, you have to try your hardest and compete," said Paterson.

Top videos

Video

Paterson wants to keep on improving

Video

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Video

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Audio

Cricket's Greatest Hat-Tricks?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'My disability doesn't mean inability'

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson's thank you message after surgery

Video

Watch: Richardson's 'miraculous' 54m penalty

Video

Middlesex bowlers hit back to beat Hampshire

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired