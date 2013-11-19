Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Oldham Athletic 2.
Wolves 1-2 Oldham Athletic
Oldham will host Mansfield in the FA Cup second round after winning their replay with League One leaders Wolves.
Danny Philliskirk struck his third goal in two games to put the Latics in front, poking in when Carl Ikeme let the ball squirm out of his grasp.
Ikeme saved another effort from Philliskirk, who also struck a post.
Adam Rooney's low drive doubled Oldham's lead before Leigh Griffths, moments after hitting the upright, netted a consolation.
The 4,226 crowd was the lowest at Molineux for more than 20 years.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I feel like we're improving and we're getting there. The boys are understanding what I'm trying to get into them.
"It's quite an advanced way of playing, especially for League One, but I have got intelligent footballers.
"I do feel that since the Crawley game, which was seven or eight games ago, that we've really turned a corner and the hard work on the training field is paying off."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 23Ebanks-LandellSubstituted forIsmailat 45'minutes
- 3ElokobiBooked at 19minsSubstituted forRickettsat 45'minutes
- 19PriceBooked at 75mins
- 6Batth
- 5StearmanBooked at 36mins
- 15SigurdarsonSubstituted forEvansat 69'minutes
- 11McDonald
- 9Griffiths
- 16Cassidy
- 26Golbourne
Substitutes
- 8Davis
- 14Evans
- 18Ricketts
- 21Ismail
- 32Foley
- 41Flatt
- 50Tank
Oldham
- 1Oxley
- 8Smith
- 12MellorSubstituted forLanzoniat 75'minutes
- 17RodgersBooked at 86mins
- 5Kusunga
- 6Tarkowski
- 19DaytonBooked at 90mins
- 4Wesolowski
- 14Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forRooneyat 67'minutes
- 27Philliskirk
- 11MontañoSubstituted forSchmeltzat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 7Schmeltz
- 9Rooney
- 10MacDonald
- 18Lanzoni
- 29Rachubka
- 35Bove
- 36Pritchard
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 4,226
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Oldham Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Oldham Athletic 2. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zeli Ismail.
Booking
James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dayton (Oldham Athletic).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Genséric Kusunga.
Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Matteo Lanzoni.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Booking
Anton Rodgers (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Rodgers (Oldham Athletic).
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dayton (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt saved. Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Foul by Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Korey Smith (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Sidney Schmeltz (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matteo Lanzoni (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
James Tarkowski (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Matteo Lanzoni replaces David Mellor.
Booking
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Sidney Schmeltz (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Oldham Athletic 2. Adam Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sidney Schmeltz.
Attempt blocked. Anton Rodgers (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
James Tarkowski (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lee Evans replaces Björn Sigurdarson.
Attempt missed. Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Adam Rooney replaces Johnson Clarke-Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Sidney Schmeltz replaces Cristian Montaño.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.