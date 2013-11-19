Match ends, Sweden 2, Portugal 3.
Sweden 2-3 Portugal
-
- From the section World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick ensured Portugal qualified for a fourth straight World Cup finals with a thrilling play-off win against Sweden.
Portugal led 1-0 going into the second leg and dominated before Ronaldo's angled drive deservedly put them ahead.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled on the night with a free header before he lashed in a free-kick as the hosts sensed an unlikely comeback in the tie.
But two quickfire goals from Ronaldo secured Portugal's place in Brazil.
The two-legged tie was billed by many as a battle between Ronaldo and Swedish counterpart Ibrahimovic for the right to showcase their supreme talents on the greatest stage of all next summer.
And the pair failed to disappoint as they became the central figures in a remarkable second half in Stockholm, where all five goals were scored in a 29-minute burst.
Sweden knew they needed to employ a more attack-minded gameplan on home turf after Ronaldo headed in a late winner in Friday's first leg in Lisbon.
But they barely threatened in a first-half performance which lacked quality and any notable opportunities for them to wipe out Portugal's slender advantage.
Erik Hamren's side did start briskly, with Martin Olsson and Alex Kacaniklic combining well down the left on several occasions.
However, they lacked a penetrative final ball and Portugal managed to ride out the pressure before gradually growing in the game, led by Ronaldo.
After defender Bruno Alves's downward header forced Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson into a save low to his right, the ex-Manchester United player took control of the match and orchestrated every attacking move by the visitors.
He was unable to convert a trio of difficult chances, before he turned provider with a deep cross that Hugo Almeida could only head into the side-netting with the Sweden goal gaping.
Ibrahimovic was a peripheral figure for the Swedes in Lisbon, and was almost as anonymous in the first half on Tuesday.
The Paris St-Germain striker continually dropped deep to receive the ball before half-time, but found more attacking purpose in the early stages of the second half as he pushed further forward.
And his tenacious run into the Portuguese box almost instantly paid dividends. The Swedish talisman stretched to scoop the ball back from the byeline to team-mate Seb Larsson who could only poke straight at Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
Within 90 seconds, Ronaldo silenced the noisy Friends Arena by latching on to Joao Moutinho's perfect throughball and smashing in an angled drive.
The opener meant Sweden needed to score three times to turn the tie around, but they were given hope when Ibrahimovic nodded in Kim Kallstrom's right-wing corner after marker Alves barely jumped to challenge.
The partisan Swedish crowd - perhaps taking heart from their team's remarkable comeback from a 4-0 deficit to draw against Group C rivals Germany in October 2012 - rediscovered their voices again when Ibrahimovic thumped in a free-kick on the edge of the Portugal area.
But their hopes were quickly dashed as Ronaldo stole the show at Ibrahimovic's expense.
The 28-year-old produced two more strikes of the highest quality - which even appeared to draw applause from the Sweden skipper.
Ronaldo first latched on to Almeida's throughball to fire beyond Isaksson before rounding the Sweden goalkeeper and blasting in - to spark wild celebrations from the Portuguese camp.
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Isaksson
- 2Lustig
- 5OlssonBooked at 54mins
- 6ElmSubstituted forSvenssonat 45'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 4Nilsson
- 13AntonssonBooked at 84mins
- 7LarssonSubstituted forGerndtat 90'minutes
- 9KällströmBooked at 69mins
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 11Elmander
- 19KacaniklicSubstituted forDurmazat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Olsson
- 8Svensson
- 12Wiland
- 14Gerndt
- 15Granqvist
- 16Wernbloom
- 17Bengtsson
- 18Johansson
- 20Toivonen
- 21Durmaz
- 22Zengin
- 23Nordfeldt
Portugal
- 12Rui Patrício
- 21da Silva Pereira
- 5da Silva CoentrãoSubstituted forAntunesat 52'minutes
- 16MeirelesSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 73'minutes
- 3Pepe
- 2Bruno Alves
- 17Almeida da CunhaBooked at 59mins
- 4Veloso
- 9Pereira de AlmeidaSubstituted forMoreira da Costaat 82'minutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Dos Reis Carvalho
- 6William Carvalho
- 10Macedo Lopes
- 11Almeida
- 13Moreira da Costa
- 14Neto
- 15Freitas da Ressureicao
- 18Varela
- 19Antunes
- 20Soares Pesqueira
- 22Beto
- 23Postiga
- Referee:
- Howard Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Portugal 3.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).
Bruno Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Ricardo Costa.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vitorino Antunes.
Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden).
João Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Alexander Gerndt replaces Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt saved. Johan Elmander (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anders Svensson.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nani following a fast break.
Foul by Kim Källström (Sweden).
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Mikael Antonsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mikael Antonsson (Sweden).
Nani (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Johan Elmander (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Alexander Kacaniklic.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Costa replaces Hugo Almeida.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Pereira.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Portugal 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho with a through ball following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Portugal 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hugo Almeida with a through ball following a fast break.
Offside, Portugal. Pepe tries a through ball, but Hugo Almeida is caught offside.
Offside, Portugal. Bruno Alves tries a through ball, but Hugo Almeida is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. William Carvalho replaces Raul Meireles.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Portugal 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Johan Elmander (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miguel Veloso (Portugal).
Booking
Kim Källström (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.
Kim Källström (Sweden) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 1, Portugal 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kim Källström with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Pepe.
Attempt missed. Hugo Almeida (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raul Meireles with a cross.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Vitorino Antunes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden).
Bruno Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Anders Svensson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.