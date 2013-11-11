Scotland: USA boss Jurgen Klinsmann names 23-man squad

Former Rangers players DaMarcus Beasley and Alejandro Bedoya are part of a 23-man USA squad to face Scotland in a friendly on Friday.

USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann also includes Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard, Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore and former Fulham forward Clint Dempsey.

It is the last time Scotland will play at Hampden before development work begins for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

In May 2012, the USA defeated Scotland 5-1 in a friendly match in Florida.

Bedoya struggled to make his mark at Ibrox in a spell during 2011-12 and now plays for French Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Winger Beasley, now in Mexico with Puebla, won two league titles with Rangers between 2007 and 2010, as well as the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

USA squad

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid (DC United), Tim Howard (Everton), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire).

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Michael Orozco (Puebla).

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Roma), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim), Jermaine Jones (Schalke), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht), Brek Shea (Stoke City).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Sunderland), Terrence Boyd (Rapid Vienna), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar), Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes).