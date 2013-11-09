Aberdeen: Derek McInnes feels Dons deserved another penalty

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was left puzzled by some of the decisions that contributed to the 3-1 loss to Hearts.

Uppermost in his mind was a penalty they were denied shortly before the one they did get, but subsequently missed.

"There should have been a penalty and a red card for Dylan McGowan for handball on the line," said McInnes

"The ball's travelled at a fair speed but it's travelled five or six yards and it's a clear handball. Between the officials, they should see that."

And he added: "It's too big a decision to miss. That was pivotal in the outcome of the game.

"The missed penalty was a chance to get the second goal which was the least we merited. It was a total domination in the first half."

Niall McGinn had put the Dons in front with a crisp volley after 25 minutes, but was denied from the penalty spot by Hearts goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald after Jordan McGhee's hand-ball was spotted by referee Iain Brines.

Barry Robson's red card early in the second half set the scene for a fine comeback, with Jamie Walker levelling matters, before turning provider for Callum Paterson.

Ryan Stevenson sealed matters in the final minute to confirm Aberdeen's first loss in five games.

Of the two bookings that led to Robson's red card, the Dons boss said: "I accept he's ahead of the wall so you could say encroachment is a yellow card by the letter of the law.

"The second booking, I think he's actually tried to get away from the challenge. We've lost him for two minor offences and it's changed the flow of the game.

McInnes was not too displeased, though, with his side's overall performance.

"The first half was as comfortable, relaxed and enjoyable a 45 minutes as I've watched my team play.

"We were excellent, and even in the second half we created a number of chances.

"In defeat you look at everything, and there's plenty we can learn from - we need to show more conviction."