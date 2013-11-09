Palace squad capable of goals - Millen
Despite a 0-0 draw at home to Everton, Crystal Palace caretaker boss Keith Millen says whoever takes over the Eagles job on a full-time basis will inherit a squad capable of scoring goals.
Both sides squandered chances to score, Jerome Thomas sent a chip into the side-netting when clean through on goal for Palace, while Everton's Phil Jagielka hit the crossbar with a header.
The result sees Palace picked up their first point in eight Premier League matches.
