Palace squad capable of goals - Millen

Despite a 0-0 draw at home to Everton, Crystal Palace caretaker boss Keith Millen says whoever takes over the Eagles job on a full-time basis will inherit a squad capable of scoring goals.

Both sides squandered chances to score, Jerome Thomas sent a chip into the side-netting when clean through on goal for Palace, while Everton's Phil Jagielka hit the crossbar with a header.

The result sees Palace picked up their first point in eight Premier League matches.

