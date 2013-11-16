National League
Welling1Nuneaton2

Welling United 1-2 Nuneaton Town

Substitute Freddie Ladapo scored an injury-time winner for Nuneaton at Welling.

The hosts dominated the first period but had to wait until after the break for their opener when Theo Streete fouled Ross Lafayette in the area and the striker scored from the spot.

James Armson quickly poked the visitors level from close range.

Lafayette and Lee Clarke went close for the hosts before Ladapo broke free to score a dramatic late winner.

Line-ups

Welling

  • 18Butcher
  • 14Hudson
  • 5Franks
  • 21BeautymanSubstituted forPiresat 37'minutesSubstituted forWebbat 84'minutes
  • 4Gallagher
  • 8Clarke
  • 33HealyBooked at 65mins
  • 2Fazackerley
  • 15Dyer
  • 9GuthrieSubstituted forHughes-Masonat 60'minutes
  • 10Lafayette

Substitutes

  • 29Ekim
  • 17Webb
  • 7Hughes-Mason
  • 11Pires
  • 23Williams

Nuneaton

  • 19Belshaw
  • 3Bell
  • 15Gordon
  • 5Dean
  • 13Sleath
  • 20TrainerBooked at 49mins
  • 11Streete
  • 6Walker
  • 7ArmsonSubstituted forYorkat 83'minutes
  • 26Hibbert
  • 9MoultSubstituted forLadapoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Taylor
  • 24Delfouneso
  • 27Ladapo
  • 16York
  • 8Adams
Referee:
Dean Treleaven
Attendance:
807

Match Stats

Home TeamWellingAway TeamNuneaton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Welling United 1, Nuneaton Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Welling United 1, Nuneaton Town 2.

Foul by Danny Sleath (Nuneaton Town).

Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Welling United 1, Nuneaton Town 2. Freddie Ladapo (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Sleath.

Offside, Welling United. Callum Webb tries a through ball, but Callum Webb is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Freddie Ladapo replaces Louis Moult.

Foul by Loui Fazackerley (Welling United).

Amari'i Bell (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Welling United. Callum Webb replaces Loick Pires.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Wesley York replaces James Armson.

Corner, Welling United.

Foul by Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town).

Ross Lafayette (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town).

Joe Healy (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Lee Clarke (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ross Lafayette (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Loick Pires with a cross.

Foul by Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town).

Joe Healy (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Delroy Gordon (Nuneaton Town).

Ross Lafayette (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town).

Lee Butcher (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Corner, Nuneaton Town.

Booking

Joe Healy (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Healy (Welling United).

Danny Sleath (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Blaine Hudson (Welling United).

Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Welling United. Kiernan Hughes-Mason replaces Kurtis Guthrie.

Foul by Dave Hibbert (Nuneaton Town).

Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Nuneaton Town).

Alex Dyer (Welling United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Jake Gallagher (Welling United).

Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Blaine Hudson (Welling United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Healy with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Welling United 1, Nuneaton Town 1. James Armson (Nuneaton Town).

Goal!

Goal! Welling United 1, Nuneaton Town 0. Ross Lafayette (Welling United) converts the penalty with a.

