Welling United 1-2 Nuneaton Town

Substitute Freddie Ladapo scored an injury-time winner for Nuneaton at Welling.

The hosts dominated the first period but had to wait until after the break for their opener when Theo Streete fouled Ross Lafayette in the area and the striker scored from the spot.

James Armson quickly poked the visitors level from close range.

Lafayette and Lee Clarke went close for the hosts before Ladapo broke free to score a dramatic late winner.