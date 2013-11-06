Match ends, Napoli 3, Marseille 2.
Napoli v Marseille
-
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 11Maggio
- 27Armero
- 88Inler
- 21FernándezBooked at 34mins
- 33Albiol
- 7Callejón
- 20DzemailiSubstituted forBehramiat 90'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 19PandevSubstituted forHamsikat 66'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forInsigneat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 3Uvini
- 17Hamsik
- 24Insigne
- 28Cannavaro
- 85Behrami
- 91Zapata
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 2Abdallah
- 15Morel
- 20RomaoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forLeminaat 83'minutes
- 3N'Koulou
- 21Diawara
- 14Thauvin
- 7Cheyrou
- 11J AyewSubstituted forGignacat 67'minutes
- 10A Ayew
- 28ValbuenaSubstituted forPayetat 57'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 9Gignac
- 13Lemina
- 16Samba
- 17Payet
- 23Mendy
- 25Imbula
- 29Khalifa
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Marseille 2.
Foul by Gökhan Inler (Napoli).
André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Valon Behrami replaces Blerim Dzemaili.
Attempt missed. Pablo Armero (Napoli) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Blerim Dzemaili.
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Attempt blocked. André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
André Ayew (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Mario Lemina replaces Jacques-Alaixys Romao.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt blocked. André Ayew (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blerim Dzemaili (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Marseille).
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Booking
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).
Foul by Benoit Cheyrou (Marseille).
Pablo Armero (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Marseille 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blerim Dzemaili.
Foul by André Ayew (Marseille).
Blerim Dzemaili (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jérémy Morel (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Blerim Dzemaili (Napoli).
Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Marseille).
Federico Fernández (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Armero (Napoli).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christian Maggio (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. André-Pierre Gignac replaces Jordan Ayew.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Goran Pandev.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.