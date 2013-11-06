Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 4, FK Austria Wien 0.
Atlético Madrid v FK Austria Vienna
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 20Torres Belén
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Cardoso MendesSubstituted forGuilavoguiat 56'minutes
- 23Miranda
- 2Godín
- 7López ÁlvarezSubstituted forTorres Muñozat 45'minutes
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 19Diego Costa
- 8García Escudero
- 6KokeSubstituted forRodríguezat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aranzubia
- 9Villa
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Alderweireld
- 15Guilavogui
- 16Torres Muñoz
- 22Insúa
Austria Vienna
- 13Lindner
- 30Koch
- 22Leovac
- 25Holland
- 15RamsebnerBooked at 69mins
- 14OrtlechnerBooked at 75mins
- 28Royer
- 17MaderSubstituted forDilaverat 68'minutes
- 24Kienast
- 8SimkovicSubstituted forHosinerat 52'minutes
- 18MurgSubstituted forSuttnerat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grünwald
- 4Rogulj
- 9Okotie
- 11Jun
- 16Hosiner
- 27Dilaver
- 29Suttner
- Referee:
- Istvan Vad
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 4, FK Austria Wien 0.
Offside, FK Austria Wien. Roman Kienast tries a through ball, but Philipp Hosiner is caught offside.
Óliver (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Holland (FK Austria Wien).
Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Diego Costa.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (Atlético de Madrid).
Roman Kienast (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Óliver (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Rodríguez.
Hand ball by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emir Dilaver (FK Austria Wien).
Attempt blocked. Cristian Rodríguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 4, FK Austria Wien 0. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Christian Ramsebner (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabi.
Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marin Leovac (FK Austria Wien).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.
Penalty saved! Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Manuel Ortlechner (FK Austria Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Cristian Rodríguez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Manuel Ortlechner (FK Austria Wien) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Cristian Rodríguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Markus Suttner.
Booking
Christian Ramsebner (FK Austria Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Ramsebner (FK Austria Wien).
Substitution
Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Emir Dilaver replaces Florian Mader.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Cristian Rodríguez replaces Koke.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Kienast (FK Austria Wien).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Diego Godín is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabi with a cross.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Ortlechner (FK Austria Wien).