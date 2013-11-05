Middlesbrough: Jason Steele sick of narrow defeats

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jason Steele has bemoaned the fine margins that have cost his side dearly in 2013.

was Boro's 12th single-goal loss this year - a record that ultimately saw

They have won by a one-goal margin just four times over that same period.

We've gotten too used to that losing feeling and it's not an environment you want to be part of at work every day Boro goalkeeper Jason Steele

"It's a habit we desperately need to break because it's ruined this year. To be honest I'm just sick of it, all the lads are," Steele told BBC Tees.

"You look at how different things might have been had the odd moment in games gone our way and it's incredibly frustrating."

Last season, the Teessiders, currently under the failed to hit the net in 10 of their final 21 matches in all competitions.

Before the recent comprehensive home victories over and Boro's poor scoring record had stretched their Championship run to 31 games without winning by more than a goal.

"We can battle and dig to stay in matches - there aren't a lot of games where we're embarrassingly bad," he continued.

"But we often don't threaten teams going forward. I think we've gotten too used to that losing feeling and it's not an environment you want to be part of at work every day."