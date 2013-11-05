Champions League - Group C
Olympiakos1Benfica0

Olympiakos v Benfica

Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 16Jiménez GagoBooked at 85mins
  • 30Salino
  • 20Holebas
  • 14Samaris
  • 24Manolas
  • 23Siovas
  • 60YatabaréBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNdingaat 56'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 2Maniatis
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 9SaviolaSubstituted forDomínguezat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19FusterSubstituted forBongat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ndinga
  • 21Papadopoulos
  • 22Medjani
  • 26Campbell
  • 35Domínguez
  • 42Megyeri
  • 88Bong

Benfica

  • 1Artur Moraes
  • 14Maxi PereiraBooked at 34mins
  • 28Silvio
  • 35Pérez
  • 4Luisão
  • 24Garay
  • 50MarkovicSubstituted forDjuricicat 74'minutes
  • 21MaticBooked at 37mins
  • 7CardozoSubstituted forLimaat 70'minutes
  • 20Gaitán
  • 6AmorimBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCavaleiroat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Djuricic
  • 11Lima
  • 15John
  • 33Jardel
  • 34Almeida
  • 41Oblak
  • 90Cavaleiro
Referee:
Damir Skomina

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Olympiakos 1, Benfica 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Olympiakos 1, Benfica 0.

Filip Djuricic (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Olympiakos).

Booking

Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Enzo Pérez (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos).

Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).

Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Delvin Ndinga (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Enzo Pérez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Delvin Ndinga (Olympiakos).

Foul by Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica).

Kostas Manolas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Filip Djuricic (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Gaitán with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jose Holebas (Olympiakos) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Mitroglou with a headed pass.

Foul by Filip Djuricic (Benfica).

Andreas Samaris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Roberto (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Giannis Maniatis.

Lima (Benfica).

Leandro Salino (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Rubén Amorim.

Offside, Benfica. Nicolas Gaitán tries a through ball, but Lima is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Filip Djuricic (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Gaitán.

Nemanja Matic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konstantinos Mitroglou (Olympiakos).

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Gaëtan Bong replaces David Fuster.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Filip Djuricic replaces Lazar Markovic.

Offside, Olympiakos. Dimitrios Siovas tries a through ball, but Konstantinos Mitroglou is caught offside.

Offside, Olympiakos. David Fuster tries a through ball, but Jose Holebas is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Lima replaces Óscar Cardozo because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) because of an injury.

Foul by Silvio (Benfica).

Leandro Salino (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Alejandro Domínguez.

Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).

Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lazar Markovic (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

