Match ends, Olympiakos 1, Benfica 0.
Olympiakos v Benfica
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 16Jiménez GagoBooked at 85mins
- 30Salino
- 20Holebas
- 14Samaris
- 24Manolas
- 23Siovas
- 60YatabaréBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNdingaat 56'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 2Maniatis
- 11Mitroglou
- 9SaviolaSubstituted forDomínguezat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19FusterSubstituted forBongat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ndinga
- 21Papadopoulos
- 22Medjani
- 26Campbell
- 35Domínguez
- 42Megyeri
- 88Bong
Benfica
- 1Artur Moraes
- 14Maxi PereiraBooked at 34mins
- 28Silvio
- 35Pérez
- 4Luisão
- 24Garay
- 50MarkovicSubstituted forDjuricicat 74'minutes
- 21MaticBooked at 37mins
- 7CardozoSubstituted forLimaat 70'minutes
- 20Gaitán
- 6AmorimBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCavaleiroat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Djuricic
- 11Lima
- 15John
- 33Jardel
- 34Almeida
- 41Oblak
- 90Cavaleiro
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Olympiakos 1, Benfica 0.
Filip Djuricic (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Olympiakos).
Booking
Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Enzo Pérez (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos).
Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).
Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Delvin Ndinga (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Enzo Pérez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Delvin Ndinga (Olympiakos).
Foul by Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica).
Kostas Manolas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Filip Djuricic (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Gaitán with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jose Holebas (Olympiakos) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Mitroglou with a headed pass.
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Benfica).
Andreas Samaris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Roberto (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Giannis Maniatis.
Lima (Benfica).
Leandro Salino (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Rubén Amorim.
Offside, Benfica. Nicolas Gaitán tries a through ball, but Lima is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Filip Djuricic (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Gaitán.
Nemanja Matic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konstantinos Mitroglou (Olympiakos).
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Gaëtan Bong replaces David Fuster.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Filip Djuricic replaces Lazar Markovic.
Offside, Olympiakos. Dimitrios Siovas tries a through ball, but Konstantinos Mitroglou is caught offside.
Offside, Olympiakos. David Fuster tries a through ball, but Jose Holebas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Lima replaces Óscar Cardozo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) because of an injury.
Foul by Silvio (Benfica).
Leandro Salino (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Alejandro Domínguez.
Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).
Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lazar Markovic (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.