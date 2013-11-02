Gormley denies Swifts at Solitude
- From the section Football
Joe Gormley strikes in injury time to give champions Cliftonville a 2-2 draw with Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.
Liam Boyce blasted in to put the hosts ahead but the Swifts hits back with goals from Darren Boyce and Chris Lavery.
The Reds left it late to equalise with striker Gormley firing home from close range.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired