Gormley denies Swifts at Solitude

Joe Gormley strikes in injury time to give champions Cliftonville a 2-2 draw with Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

Liam Boyce blasted in to put the hosts ahead but the Swifts hits back with goals from Darren Boyce and Chris Lavery.

The Reds left it late to equalise with striker Gormley firing home from close range.

