Match ends, Southampton 4, Hull City 1.
Southampton 4-1 Hull City
Adam Lallana scored an individual goal of the highest quality as Southampton moved up to third in the Premier League with a convincing win over Hull.
He celebrated his England call-up with a wonderful solo run 30 yards from goal and precise finish.
Morgan Schneiderlin headed in the first before striker Rickie Lambert scored a penalty and midfielder Lallana added the third.
Yannick Sagbo pulled one back for Hull before Steven Davis drove in for 4-1.
It was deserved fourth goal for the side, who under manager Mauricio Pochettino look like a team that could challenge for a European spot this season.
They now have away fixtures at Arsenal and then Chelsea, which will serve as a better indication as to where the Argentine's side rank among the Premier League hierarchy.
The Saints were excellent before the break and took the lead in the 16th minute when midfielder Schneiderlin arrived late to nod in after Lambert rose above his marker to head Nathaniel Clyne's right-wing cross back across goal.
They were 2-0 up at the half-hour mark when Hull keeper Steve Harper made an uncharacteristic error of judgement by rushing out of goal and scything down Lallana in a race for the ball.
Referee Phil Dowd booked the former Newcastle player, who was then left rooted as Lambert smashed the ball high into the net.
The moment of the match came just before half-time. Lambert played the ball back to Lallana 30 yards from goal, who left his marker with a Cruyff turn before shifting down the left and into the area where he calmly slotted in from a tight angle. It was a sensational goal and was witnessed by England coach Roy Hodgson.
Hull were awful during that period, but improved after the break. They got on the scoresheet 10 minutes after the restart when Southampton's Victor Wanyama - who was not playing with his team's confidence - was dispossessed by Jake Livermore. The midfielder, on loan from Tottenham, played the ball square to Sagbo, who drilled low past Artur Boruc.
That was one of the few lapses of concentration from Southampton, who were jolted back into action by that strike.
They twice could have added a fourth soon afterwards. First, Lallana exchanged passes with Lambert before forcing a one-handed save from Harper and then Schneiderlin's goal-bound drive was brilliantly blocked by David Meyler.
But with two minutes of the match remaining they did breach Hull's defence once more when substitute Davis swept in Clyne's pinpoint delivery.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino:
"I want to congratulate all of my players. They put in an amazing performance - all of them.
"I hope all the players that got called up to their national sides get the chance to play. It would be great for them.
"I think they all have amazing potential, they just all need to keep on developing their football, they all need to keep progressing as football players and playing for their national sides will give them that confidence and chance to perform at a higher quality."
Hull manager Steve Bruce:
"Sometimes you should hold your hands up and say you were beaten by the better team.
"You can see why Southampton are up there and why they have three of their players in the England squad.
"In the first half they made it very, very difficult. Congratulations to them.
"The better team almost blew us away today - you can see they are at top end of their division."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 31Boruc
- 2Clyne
- 6José Fonte
- 5Lovren
- 23Shaw
- 12WanyamaSubstituted forDavisat 63'minutes
- 4SchneiderlinBooked at 79mins
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 20LallanaSubstituted forCorkat 84'minutes
- 9Rodriguez
- 7LambertSubstituted forOsvaldoat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 8Davis
- 17Osvaldo
- 18Cork
- 22Chambers
- 26Hooiveld
- 40Gallagher
Hull
- 22HarperBooked at 29mins
- 27El MohamadySubstituted forKorenat 45'minutes
- 6DaviesBooked at 44mins
- 15McShane
- 3Figueroa
- 2Rosenior
- 7MeylerSubstituted forGrahamat 73'minutes
- 14Livermore
- 8Huddlestone
- 17BoydSubstituted forQuinnat 80'minutes
- 20Sagbo
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 9Graham
- 10Koren
- 16Jakupovic
- 18Nagy
- 29Quinn
- 33Proschwitz
- Referee:
- Phil Dowd
- Attendance:
- 30,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 4, Hull City 1.
Dejan Lovren (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Sagbo (Hull City).
Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Graham (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Offside, Hull City. Paul McShane tries a through ball, but Yannick Sagbo is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 4, Hull City 1. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Jack Cork replaces Adam Lallana.
Attempt missed. Robert Koren (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn with a cross.
Foul by Pablo Osvaldo (Southampton).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Quinn replaces George Boyd.
Booking
Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton).
Liam Rosenior (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pablo Osvaldo (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Lallana with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Pablo Osvaldo replaces Rickie Lambert.
Offside, Southampton. Dejan Lovren tries a through ball, but Rickie Lambert is caught offside.
Offside, Southampton. Steven Davis tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Danny Graham replaces David Meyler.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Steven Davis.
Foul by Adam Lallana (Southampton).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.
Rickie Lambert (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Steve Harper tries a through ball, but Yannick Sagbo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jose Fonte (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a set piece situation.
Rickie Lambert (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McShane (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Maynor Figueroa tries a through ball, but Tom Huddlestone is caught offside.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
Attempt blocked. Robert Koren (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Boyd.