No rash decisions at Fulham - Khan

Fulham FC owner Shahid Khan tells Football Focus that his relationship with manager Martin Jol must remain "steady" when times are good and bad.

The Cottagers are 14th in the Premier League table with just three wins, prompting speculation about Jol's future at the club.

Speaking before his Jacksonville Jaguars side played in the NFL match at Wembley last weekend, Khan went on to say that as "times get hard" the solution is not to do "something rash".

Watch the full interview on Football Focus on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 12:00 GMT on Saturday.

