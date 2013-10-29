Adebayo Azeez: Torquay extend loan deal for Charlton striker

Torquay United have extended the loan of Charlton striker Adebayo Azeez until the end of November.

The 19-year-old scored on his debut for the Gulls in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newport, and also grabbed a goal in the loss against Wycombe.

Gulls boss Alan Knill has played Azeez as a main striker and in a wide role.

Azeez, who has made one substitute appearance for the Addicks, has also had loan spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, Torquay winger Niall Thompson has had his loan deal extended at Worcester City.

The 20-year-old, who also scored on his debut, has played five games for the non-league club and will now stay with them until 28 December.