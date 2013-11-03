Match ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Everton 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Premier League
Everton and Tottenham both passed up the chance to go second in the Premier League after a frustrating stalemate.
Roberto Soldado missed with a header from Aaron Lennon's cross as Tottenham had the better of the first half.
Hosts Everton improved after the interval and they saw a penalty appeal rejected when Seamus Coleman went down under Jan Vertonghen's challenge.
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris played on despite suffering a heavy knock to the head from Romelu Lukaku.
Lloris initially looked set to go off on a stretcher but, after a lengthy delay, he persuaded Tottenham medical staff he should continue.
Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas confirmed afterwards that the France goalkeeper had no memory of the incident and had briefly lost consciousness.
That late drama aside, it was a dour game that will raise questions about both teams' hopes of finishing in the top four.
Tottenham, who have scored nine goals in their 10 Premier League games this season, were unable to convert their first-half control into goals, or even clear chances.
Everton were better after the break and they remain unbeaten at home in the league in 2013.
But their carelessness in possession will have concerned manager Roberto Martinez on a day when both defences proved too strong for the opposing attacks.
The first 45 minutes was a perfect snapshot of Tottenham's lack of attacking punch.
They were quickly in the ascendency but were mainly limited to efforts from outside the area, despite their dominance of possession.
After Sandro and Andros Townsend tried shots from long range, Soldado glanced a header wide from Aaron Lennon's cross.
Tim Howard punched away a Kyle Walker free-kick and the Everton goalkeeper also held a low drive from Lewis Holtby as the pressure continued.
Leon Osman broke forward from midfield and thumped over from 25 yards as Everton finally had an effort on goal with almost half an hour gone.
Vertonghen, a major attacking threat surging forward from left-back in the first half, felt he should have had a penalty when he went down under pressure from Coleman.
Soldado was wasteful once again when he lifted over the bar from the edge of the box after a slick passing move just before the interval.
Tottenham defender Vlad Chiriches, who impressed in his third Premier League start since joining from Steaua Bucharest in the summer, pulled off a fine block to deny Kevin Mirallas after a quick Everton break shortly after half-time.
Ross Barkley, left out for the first time in the league this season, came off the bench soon after the hour mark and just missed the top corner with a powerful long-range effort.
In a reverse of the first-half incident, Coleman went down under apparent contact from Vertonghen in the area but referee Kevin Friend was unmoved.
Howard punched away a curling shot from Gylfi Sigurdsson and the delay after Lloris's injury led to nine minutes being added on.
Spurs went the closest late on, with Christian Eriksen's shot being blocked by Phil Jagielka and Sigurdsson dragging wide.
Everton manager Roberto Martinez:
"In the first half Spurs had the initiative in the game. We were good defensively but we lost the ball too cheaply. In the second half we were completely different, imposed ourselves and forced Spurs to defend in their own half.
"It was a very level game but what I will take from it is our character.
"We found a way to impose ourselves in the second half and both teams tried to win until the last seconds."
Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas:
"It was very tight, a good game. We had good moments and a great first half with pressing and good attacking combinations and we should have gone ahead in the first half.
"The second half evened itself out but we still managed to slot in a couple of situations in the second half.
"It is a good point in the end. We could have gone second but, considering Everton's aspirations, it was important to get a point."
Line-ups
Everton
- 24HowardBooked at 10mins
- 23Coleman
- 3Baines
- 18Barry
- 6Jagielka
- 15Distin
- 11MirallasBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDeulofeuat 63'minutes
- 16McCarthyBooked at 17mins
- 17LukakuBooked at 78minsSubstituted forJelavicat 86'minutes
- 21OsmanSubstituted forBarkleyat 63'minutes
- 22Pienaar
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 7Jelavic
- 8Oviedo
- 10Deulofeu
- 14Naismith
- 20Barkley
- 26Stones
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 2Walker
- 5Vertonghen
- 8PaulinhoBooked at 68mins
- 20Dawson
- 6Chiriches
- 17Townsend
- 30Guimarães CordeiroSubstituted forDembéléat 61'minutes
- 9Soldado
- 14HoltbySubstituted forEriksenat 86'minutes
- 7LennonSubstituted forG Sigurdssonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kaboul
- 11Lamela
- 18Defoe
- 19Dembélé
- 22G Sigurdsson
- 23Eriksen
- 24Friedel
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 38,378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Foul by Nikica Jelavic (Everton).
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sylvain Distin (Everton).
Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nikica Jelavic (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Jagielka with a headed pass.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Everton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen replaces Lewis Holtby.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Nikica Jelavic replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Booking
Romelu Lukaku (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Romelu Lukaku (Everton) because of an injury.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Everton).
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Phil Jagielka (Everton) because of an injury.
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Gylfi Sigurdsson replaces Aaron Lennon.
Booking
Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James McCarthy (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).
Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt missed. Seamus Coleman (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.