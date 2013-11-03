Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Swansea City 0.
Cardiff City 1-0 Swansea City
Steven Caulker's towering header gave Cardiff victory over Swansea in the first Premier League meeting between these fierce south Wales rivals.
Cardiff captain Caulker rose above visiting defender Chico Flores after 62 minutes to direct Craig Bellamy's corner past goalkeeper Michel Vorm.
It was the moment that finally ignited the passions surrounding the 106th meeting of these two old rivals and gave Bluebirds manager Malky Mackay the win he will have craved as uncertainty continues to surround his future.
Swansea's misery was complete when Vorm was sent off by referee Mike Dean in stoppage time for flattening Cardiff substitute Fraizer Campbell as he went around him - leaving defender Angel Rangel to take the gloves because Michael Laudrup had used up all of his substitutions.
The three points will be especially sweet for Mackay as speculation mounts about his relationship with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan, but days like this will send his stock soaring even higher as his name echoed around the stadium in the closing moments.
And it was a performance of organisation that must surely suggest to Tan he would find it difficult to find anyone who could currently better the job being done by the 41-year-old Scot.
Swansea dominated possession for spells without hurting the fiercely-committed Cardiff defence, apart from one early opportunity squandered with uncharacteristic wastefulness by Michu.
Indeed, until Caulker broke the deadlock, there was a decidedly low-key feel to a fixture noted for the hostility between supporters separated by 40 miles and proud allegiances to their respective clubs.
Swansea manager Laudrup, who stayed in his seat throughout as opposite number Mackay spent 90 minutes cajoling his players from the technical area, will be bitterly disappointed at his team's failure to transform spells of superiority into anything resembling serious pressure.
Around 60 coaches travelled from Swansea into Cardiff under tight security for this derby, but the opening 45 minutes bordered on the civilised on the pitch - a couple of thunderous challenges from Jonjo Shelvey apart.
Swansea were more at ease in possession early on and should have taken the lead when Michu demonstrated superb technique to bring Shelvey's right wing cross under control to create space, only to shoot over the top.
Cardiff, in contrast, struggled to impose themselves but improved markedly as the half went on. They raised the hopes of their supporters when Bellamy's free-kick glanced off Leon Britton but was just off target.
Swansea were not adding any serious end product to their pretty passing patterns and paid the price as Cardiff went ahead just after the hour, Caulker causing an eruption of noise inside the stadium as he headed home.
It forced Laudrup into action. Michu had been hobbling and was waiting to be replaced by Alvaro Vazquez - but it was £12m striker Wilfried Bony who replaced the injured Spaniard.
Cardiff keeper David Marshall had been well protected but needed to produce the goods as the clock ticked down, pushing away Jonathan De Guzman's free-kick before showing great athleticism to keep out substitute Alejandro Pozuelo's shot.
The final indignity for Swansea came with Vorm's dismissal - and how Cardiff and their supporters celebrated at the final whistle.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 3Taylor
- 8MedelSubstituted forKimat 88'minutes
- 4Caulker
- 6Turner
- 19Cowie
- 18MutchSubstituted forGunnarssonat 54'minutes
- 11OdemwingieSubstituted forCampbellat 75'minutes
- 7WhittinghamBooked at 87mins
- 39Bellamy
Substitutes
- 5Hudson
- 10Campbell
- 13Kim
- 16Noone
- 17Gunnarsson
- 23Maynard
- 32Lewis
Swansea
- 1VormBooked at 90mins
- 22Rangel
- 3TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 8Shelvey
- 4Flores Moreno
- 6Williams
- 12Dyer
- 7BrittonSubstituted forPozuelo Meleroat 71'minutes
- 9Pérez CuestaSubstituted forBonyat 65'minutes
- 20De Guzmán
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forVázquez Garcíaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 10Bony
- 19Tiendalli
- 21Cañas Ruiz Herrera
- 24Pozuelo Melero
- 25Tremmel
- 26Vázquez García
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 27,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Swansea City 0.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Michel Vorm (Swansea City) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michel Vorm (Swansea City).
Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Caulker (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kim Bo-Kyung replaces Gary Medel because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Medel (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Booking
Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chico (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Medel (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Bellamy.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Álvaro replaces Wayne Routledge.
Attempt missed. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).
Gary Medel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Fraizer Campbell replaces Peter Odemwingie.
Offside, Swansea City. Jonathan De Guzmán tries a through ball, but Ashley Williams is caught offside.
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Turner (Cardiff City).
Offside, Swansea City. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Álex Pozuelo replaces Leon Britton.
Attempt missed. Neil Taylor (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Bellamy (Cardiff City).
Leon Britton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City).