Match ends, Arbroath 0, Brechin City 2.
Arbroath 0-2 Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
Two second-half goals took Brechin City into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Arbroath.
Neither side created many chances in the first half, though Arbroath's Michael Travis did threaten with a header wide.
Andrew Jackson was well placed to convert Alan Trouten's cross and give Brechin the lead after the break.
And Trouten sealed a well-deserved victory with a powerful strike near the end of the match.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Morrison
- 2BanjoSubstituted forYaoat 85'minutes
- 3HamiltonBooked at 9mins
- 4Smith
- 5TravisBooked at 89mins
- 6Keddie
- 7Linn
- 8ChisholmSubstituted forCookat 64'minutes
- 10Milne
- 9Bayne
- 11SibandaSubstituted forMcWalterat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Yao
- 14Lindsay
- 15Cook
- 16Sheerin
- 17McWalter
- 18Smith
- 21Wilson
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McLean
- 3Brown
- 8AndersonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forCarcaryat 65'minutes
- 4Hay
- 5Moyes
- 7Trouten
- 6MolloyBooked at 27mins
- 10Petrie
- 9Jackson
- 11RobbSubstituted forJacksonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carcary
- 14McLaughlan
- 15Cameron
- 16Jackson
- 17Donnelly
- 18Barr
- 21Nelson
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 634
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Brechin City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kieran McWalter replaces Lee Sibanda.
Booking
Michael Travis (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Brechin City 2. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Lari Yao replaces David Banjo.
Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Michael Travis (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Scott Morrison.
Attempt saved. Craig Molloy (Brechin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ewan Moyes.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jonathan Brown.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jonathan Brown (Brechin City).
Lee Sibanda (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jonathan Brown.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Jackson (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Steven Jackson replaces Steven Robb.
Attempt missed. Derek Carcary (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jonathan Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Banjo (Arbroath).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Derek Carcary replaces Stuart Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Alan Cook replaces Ross Chisholm.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Graham Hay.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Banjo.
Attempt missed. Ross Chisholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Brechin City 1. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Trouten with a cross.
Attempt missed. Graham Bayne (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Molloy (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Banjo.
Booking
Stuart Anderson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.