Arbroath 0-2 Brechin City

Two second-half goals took Brechin City into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Arbroath.

Neither side created many chances in the first half, though Arbroath's Michael Travis did threaten with a header wide.

Andrew Jackson was well placed to convert Alan Trouten's cross and give Brechin the lead after the break.

And Trouten sealed a well-deserved victory with a powerful strike near the end of the match.