Premier League
West Brom2Crystal Palace0

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Crystal Palace

By Mike Henson

Saido Berahino scores for West Brom

West Brom condemned Crystal Palace to a seventh successive league defeat as they withstood the visitors' second-half revival at the Hawthorns.

Saido Berahino calmly fired the hosts ahead just before the break after taming Stephane Sessegnon's low cross.

Palace's Mile Jedinak headed wide when well placed before Marouane Chamakh's miscontrolled shot almost trickled in.

Gareth McAuley headed in to snuff out the visitors' hopes, before Boaz Myhill denied Yannick Bolasie late on.

The defeat underlined the task facing caretaker boss Keith Millen's successor in the Crystal Palace dug-out.

The Eagles, bottom of the table, have lost all but one of their 10 Premier League games this season and are six points from safety.

The visitors started brightly enough, with Chamakh's flick-on falling for Adlene Guedioura to strike a forceful effort straight at Baggies keeper Myhill.

Clarke pleased with gritty win

But hat partnership did not have the chance to flourish any further, with Guedioura carried off after an initially innocuous-looking clash with Myhill shortly after.

West Brom made an early change of their own, introducing Berahino in place of the injured Billy Jones on the half-hour, but they struggled to make an impression on their industrious, but limited opponents for much of the first half.

Instead, Guedioura's replacement Jason Puncheon dragged their best chance wide before Berahino registered his sixth goal of the season.

The England Under-21 international collected Sessegnon's square ball just inside the Palace box before sweeping the ball round defender Dean Moxey and into the bottom corner.

West Brom had been unbeaten in five league games before last week's defeat by Liverpool - a run that included a victory at Manchester United and a draw at home to Arsenal - and their confidence returned with the lead.

Only a crucial touch from Eagles defender Joel Ward diverted Morgan Amalfitano's cross away from a lurking Shane Long before Sessegnon failed to make a clean connection as the defence parted invitingly in front of him.

The Baggies almost paid for that wastefulness as Jedinak contrived to head wide when unchallenged eight yards from goal, before Chamakh sent the ball past an advancing Myhill when trying to control it, but the inadvertent effort at goal was off target.

Palace hurting after defeat - Millen

But McAuley barrelled in at the back post to settle the home fans' increasing nerves with a fine header.

Palace finished strongly with Bolassie, Damien Delaney and Jerome Thomas all going close but it was too little, too late as their chastening campaign continues.

West Brom manager Steve Clarke: "We are in negotiations with Saido's representatives and if I was the club, I would get it done as soon as possible.

"For Saido, the most important thing is that he continues to develop as a player.

"That is what I am trying to do with him here and I think he is happy to work with me along those lines.

"My own personal opinion is that he is not quite ready for full international football."

Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen: "It is not an easy situation, with all the speculation about when the manager is going to come in and who it will be.

"The players have been focused - I don't think you can accuse them of not concentrating on the job in hand. But it is a tough time for everyone at the club really.

"The chairman is not going to rush into it. He needs to appoint the right person.

"But I think the sooner someone does come in, the better - then there will be new ideas, a fresh voice and hopefully a little bit of luck."

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 13Myhill
  • 28JonesSubstituted forBerahinoat 31'minutes
  • 6Ridgewell
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 23McAuley
  • 3Olsson
  • 18Amalfitano
  • 7MorrisonSubstituted forYacobat 73'minutes
  • 9Long
  • 29SessegnonSubstituted forVydraat 86'minutes
  • 11Brunt

Substitutes

  • 4Popov
  • 5Yacob
  • 8Rosenberg
  • 14Lugano
  • 19Daniels
  • 20Vydra
  • 38Berahino

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 2Ward
  • 21Moxey
  • 8DikgacoiSubstituted forGayleat 79'minutes
  • 19Gabbidon
  • 27Delaney
  • 46BannanSubstituted forBolasieat 65'minutes
  • 15Jedinak
  • 29Chamakh
  • 31GuédiouraSubstituted forPuncheonat 22'minutes
  • 14ThomasBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 3Mariappa
  • 7Bolasie
  • 9Phillips
  • 12O'Keefe
  • 13Puncheon
  • 16Gayle
  • 34Price
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
26,397

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Crystal Palace 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Crystal Palace 0.

Attempt missed. Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh with a headed pass.

Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jerome Thomas with a cross.

Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt saved. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh with a headed pass.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.

Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Bromwich Albion).

Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).

Matej Vydra (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matej Vydra replaces Stéphane Sessegnon.

Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Bromwich Albion).

Goal!

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Crystal Palace 0. Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Daniel Gabbidon.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Brunt.

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.

Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Dwight Gayle replaces Kagisho Dikgacoi.

Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.

Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).

Liam Ridgewell (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Claudio Yacob replaces James Morrison.

Delay in match Dean Moxey (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jerome Thomas.

Booking

Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace).

Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Ridgewell (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie replaces Barry Bannan.

Attempt missed. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jerome Thomas with a cross following a corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal108112291325
2Chelsea10622168820
3Liverpool106221710720
4Man City1061328111719
5Southampton10541114719
6Tottenham961295419
7Everton95311410418
8Man Utd105231713417
9Newcastle104241416-214
10Hull10424810-214
11West Brom103431010013
12Swansea93241211111
13Aston Villa10325912-311
14West Ham1024488010
15Fulham103161015-510
16Stoke10235711-49
17Cardiff9234813-59
18Norwich10226620-148
19Sunderland10118722-154
20Crystal Palace10109621-153
View full Premier League table

