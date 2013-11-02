Match ends, Manchester City 7, Norwich City 0.
Manchester City 7-0 Norwich City
Manchester City highlighted their credentials as title contenders with an emphatic win over lacklustre Norwich.
Focus prior to the game had been on England keeper Joe Hart being dropped but once play got under way, City's attacking prowess took centre stage.
Bradley Johnson's own goal put City ahead before David Silva, Matija Nastasic and Alvaro Negredo struck.
Yaya Toure scored a free-kick, Sergio Aguero fired in before substitute Edin Dzeko swept home a seventh.
The win, City's biggest in the Premier League, moved them up to fourth in the table, while Norwich dropped into the bottom three.
It was as impressive an attacking display from Manuel Pellegrini's side as they have produced this season as they continued their dominance on home soil this season - they have won all five Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium.
In fact, they have not lost at their own ground in the league since they were beaten 3-2 by Norwich in May.
But City's strength at home had not been the talking point in the build up to kick-off. Instead, it was the absence of Hart from the starting line-up.
The 26-year-old had started every Premier League game since making his debut for the club in April 2010, and will undoubtedly be determined to win back his place in the side as soon as possible with the 2014 World Cup in Brazil seventh months away.
However, Costel Pantilimon - Hart's replacement - will be keen to establish himself as City's number one, although he had little opportunity to make an impression against the toothless visitors.
Instead, much of the play was contested in Norwich's half and the game was effectively over when City scored four goals in 20 first-half minutes.
The first came in fortuitous fashion when Silva's initial shot was blocked and Aguero's stab at the rebound cannoned off the boot of Johnson and looped over Norwich keeper John Ruddy.
The visitors had little time to regroup from that setback as City added a second minutes later. Nasri's smart ball split open the defence and Aguero raced into the box before pulling the ball back to Silva, who beat Ruddy with a first-time shot.
The goals continued to come as City tore apart a fragile Norwich with embarrassing ease. A touch of fortune resulted in City's third as Nastasic's header from Nasri's corner deflected off Russell Martin and the fourth quickly followed.
It was a moment of real quality. Toure, an impressive presence throughout, clipped the ball through the Norwich defence for Aguero, and although there was a suggestion the Argentina striker had strayed offside, he was allowed to continue and his pass across the face of goal was tapped in by Negredo.
Pantilimon made his first contribution of the game when he pushed Anthony Pilkington's speculative low effort wide, before City swiftly resumed their dominance as Toure's shot on the turn was held by Ruddy just before the break.
The half-time introduction of Johan Elmander and Josh Murphy revived Norwich with the former flashing a powerful volley wide from close range.
But it proved little more than a brief respite as City added a fifth when Dzeko was fouled 20 yards from goal and Toure stepped up to expertly curl the free kick over the Norwich wall and into the top-left corner of the goal.
A sixth arrived with less than 20 minutes remaining when a poor clearance by Sebastien Bassong fell kindly for Aguero, who smashed the ball into the net from the middle of the area.
There was still time for Dzeko to get his name on the scoresheet when he turned inside the area and swept the ball beyond the outstretched arm of Ruddy.
Line-ups
Man City
- 30Pantilimon
- 5ZabaletaBooked at 47mins
- 22Clichy
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Demichelis
- 33Nastasic
- 8NasriSubstituted forMilnerat 71'minutes
- 42Y Touré
- 9NegredoSubstituted forDzekoat 45'minutes
- 16Agüero
- 21SilvaSubstituted forNavasat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 2Richards
- 6Lescott
- 7Milner
- 10Dzeko
- 13Kolarov
- 15Navas
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Martin
- 23Olsson
- 4Johnson
- 6TurnerBooked at 82mins
- 5Bassong
- 3WhittakerSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
- 8Howson
- 11HooperSubstituted forElmanderat 45'minutes
- 10Fer
- 12Pilkington
Substitutes
- 13Bunn
- 14Hoolahan
- 16Elmander
- 18Garrido
- 19Becchio
- 24Bennett
- 31Murphy
- Referee:
- Phil Dowd
- Attendance:
- 47,066
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 7, Norwich City 0.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Jonathan Howson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Offside, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 7, Norwich City 0. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Martín Demichelis.
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Ruddy.
Attempt blocked. Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Michael Turner (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Turner (Norwich City).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Demichelis.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Leroy Fer.
Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Howson (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces David Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 6, Norwich City 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Samir Nasri.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Johan Elmander (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Howson (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Russell Martin.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 5, Norwich City 0. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Johan Elmander.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Olsson.