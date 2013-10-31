Match ends, Salisbury City 4, Hereford United 1.
Salisbury City 4-1 Hereford United
Two goals from Salisbury top-scorer Daniel Fitchett helped his side beat Hereford in the Conference Premier.
Strike partner Clovis Kamdjo put the Whites ahead after 10 minutes when he headed home Elliott Frear's cross.
That lead was doubled when Fitchett scored his sixth goal of the campaign from 20 yards 18 minutes later.
Bulls striker Sam Smith pulled one back just before the hour mark but Fitchett and Ben Wright struck late on to ensure the win.
The win for the Whites, who have not lost at home since the opening day of the season, means they are now up to fourth in the table. Hereford are 19th, three points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Salisbury
- 1Puddy
- 12Kamdjo
- 16Dutton
- 6WilsonBooked at 77mins
- 5J ClarkeBooked at 43mins
- 11FrearSubstituted forMacDonaldat 90+2'minutes
- 14Sinclair
- 7McPhee
- 10LewisSubstituted forWellardat 55'minutes
- 17FeeneySubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 20Fitchett
Substitutes
- 21Thomson
- 15Wright
- 23MacDonald
- 25Bittner
- 8Wellard
Hereford
- 1Evans
- 2Leadbitter
- 12Collins
- 3BushBooked at 39minsSubstituted forRankineat 46'minutesBooked at 46mins
- 5McDonald
- 6Graham
- 7PurdieSubstituted forKransat 68'minutes
- 8O'Keefe
- 16ArtusSubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes
- 36Dyer
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 14Edwards
- 15Rankine
- 23Krans
- 19Gwynne
- 9Walker
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 1,112
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salisbury City 4, Hereford United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Salisbury City 4, Hereford United 1. Ben Wright (Salisbury City).
Attempt missed. Kevin Krans (Hereford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Dominic Collins (Hereford United).
Clovis Kamdjo (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Salisbury City. Angus MacDonald replaces Elliott Frear.
Goal!
Goal! Salisbury City 3, Hereford United 1. Dan Fitchett (Salisbury City).
Foul by Ben Wright (Salisbury City).
Dominic Collins (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Hereford United.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Salisbury City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Sinclair (Salisbury City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Salisbury City. Ben Wright replaces Warren Feeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Hereford United. Dan Walker replaces Frankie Artus.
Hand ball by Michael Rankine (Hereford United).
Foul by Kevin Krans (Hereford United).
Stuart Sinclair (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Hereford United.
Attempt blocked. Michael Rankine (Hereford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Glenn Wilson (Salisbury City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Glenn Wilson (Salisbury City).
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Salisbury City).
Michael Rankine (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ricky Wellard (Salisbury City).
Kevin Krans (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Offside, Hereford United. Ross Dyer tries a through ball, but Ross Dyer is caught offside.
Foul by Clovis Kamdjo (Salisbury City).
Michael Rankine (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Hereford United.
Foul by Sam Smith (Hereford United).
James Clarke (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Hereford United. Kevin Krans replaces Robert Purdie.
Foul by Luke Graham (Hereford United).
Dan Fitchett (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Sam Smith (Hereford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Foul by Elliott Frear (Salisbury City).
Daniel Leadbitter (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ricky Wellard (Salisbury City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Dan Fitchett (Salisbury City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.