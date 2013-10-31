Salisbury City 4-1 Hereford United

From the section

Two goals from Salisbury top-scorer Daniel Fitchett helped his side beat Hereford in the Conference Premier.

Strike partner Clovis Kamdjo put the Whites ahead after 10 minutes when he headed home Elliott Frear's cross.

That lead was doubled when Fitchett scored his sixth goal of the campaign from 20 yards 18 minutes later.

Bulls striker Sam Smith pulled one back just before the hour mark but Fitchett and Ben Wright struck late on to ensure the win.

The win for the Whites, who have not lost at home since the opening day of the season, means they are now up to fourth in the table. Hereford are 19th, three points clear of the relegation zone.