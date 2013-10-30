Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2.
Capital One Cup: Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City (aet)
Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko scored in extra time to earn Manchester City a place in the Capital One Cup last eight at the expense of Newcastle.
In a largely lacklustre tie, the hosts created the better openings with Costel Pantilimon saving Shola Ameobi's shot.
But after Pantilimon again saved expertly to deny Papiss Cisse in extra time, Negredo tucked in Dzeko's cross.
Dzeko then rounded Tim Krul after a slick move as City secured their ninth successive win over the Magpies.
Joleon Lescott cleared a Hatem Ben Arfa shot off the line as the game came to a finish but City progressed safely to a quarter-final meeting with Championship side Leicester.
The two late goals by the visitors offered flashes of quality after both teams had laboured in front of goal during normal time.
It was a game that was a far cry from City's 4-0 win over the Magpies in their first game of the season. City - who made 10 changes to the side that lost to Chelsea on Sunday - offered less of a threat than the hosts for most of the match, and relied on two fine saves by Pantilimon to keep them in the tie.
The Romanian had been expected to feature, having played in the last round, but his performance will give City boss Manuel Pellegrini something to ponder after a Joe Hart error gifted Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge. It was City's first clean sheet in seven games.
Cisse twice wasted good chances for Newcastle in the first half as he lobbed the ball wide after the industrious Ameobi flicked on Krul's kick, and miscued a shot from close-range. It continues a poor run in front of goal for the Senegalese forward, who has managed one goal in his past 15 games.
The visitors lost Stevan Jovetic to what looked like a calf injury early on and although Negredo joined Dzeko in attack, City were missing the punch provided by the rested Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero.
Right-back Micah Richards, who captained the side, headed over from a promising position early in the second half before City almost took the lead against the run of play - Krul misjudging a through ball down the right but Milner failing to find the target with the goal gaping.
Once David Silva was introduced after the hour, City began to offer a greater threat, with Negredo twice going close.
Nevertheless, Newcastle should have gone ahead in the first period of extra time, but again Cisse was wasteful. The Newcastle forward was found expertly by substitute Ben Arfa but Pantilimon clawed his shot away.
The Magpies having spurned that chance, Spanish forward Negredo finally took advantage, leaving Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa flat-footed for the first before Milner exchanged passes with Silva to set up Dzeko, who sealed it 15 minutes left.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew:
"We're obviously disappointed not to score. We played well enough to warrant a goal and I couldn't ask more from the players.
"The performance level was really high but it was a hard match so it is a shame we didn't get our noses in front.
"We had a really big, big chance at the start of extra time and that first goal is critical at that point because people are getting tired and it is very difficult to claw it back. Unfortunately for us they scored it."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 26DebuchyBooked at 116mins
- 19HaidaraSubstituted forDummettat 45'minutesSubstituted forBen Arfaat 81'minutes
- 8Anita
- 6Williamson
- 13Yanga-Mbiwa
- 7Sissoko
- 24TiotéBooked at 45mins
- 9Cissé
- 23AmeobiSubstituted forCabayeat 67'minutesBooked at 119mins
- 11Gouffran
Substitutes
- 4Cabaye
- 10Ben Arfa
- 14Remy
- 21Elliot
- 25Obertan
- 28Ameobi
- 36Dummett
Man City
- 30Pantilimon
- 2RichardsSubstituted forZabaletaat 83'minutes
- 13Kolarov
- 17RodwellSubstituted forSilvaat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 38Boyata
- 6Lescott
- 15Navas
- 14García FernándezBooked at 38mins
- 10Dzeko
- 35JoveticSubstituted forNegredoat 10'minutes
- 7Milner
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 8Nasri
- 9Negredo
- 21Silva
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Demichelis
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 33,846
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2.
Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United).
Booking
Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Milner (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Booking
Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United).
Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joleon Lescott.
Attempt blocked. Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Second Half Extra Time begins Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2.
First Half Extra Time ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Milner with a through ball.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 1. Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
Offside, Newcastle United. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Papiss Demba Cissé is caught offside.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.
Attempt saved. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa with a through ball.
James Milner (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United).
First Half Extra Time begins Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 0.
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Booking
David Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.