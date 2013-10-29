Match ends, Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0.
Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United strolled into the Capital One Cup last eight as Javier Hernandez's double helped end Norwich's hopes of an Old Trafford upset.
The Mexican converted from the spot after Adnan Januzaj had been brought down by Leroy Fer before nodding in after the break.
Phil Jones rifled home a volley before Fabio crowned the win with a precise finish from Wayne Rooney's lofted pass.
Johan Elmander poked wide from a good, but rare, chance for the visitors.
An apparently serious injury to Robert Snodgrass, who was carried off after a clash of heads, added to Norwich's disappointment.
The victory extended United's unbeaten run to six games and, despite some indifferent performances during that time, there does seem to be some momentum building after a stuttering start to manager David Moyes's reign.
Moyes will have been particularly pleased by Hernandez and Belgian teenager Januzaj, who carried the vast majority of the hosts' attacking threat, staking convincing claims to more regular first-team action.
In the opposing dug-out, Chris Hughton was left to contemplate a toothless display as his struggling Norwich side rarely caused Manchester United any discomfort. They have taken a draw and three defeats from four games in October.
Manchester United's £15m winger Wilfried Zaha made his first appearance since August's 2-0 Community Shield win over Wigan - as both sides fielded much-changed starting line-ups and took time to settle.
Norwich's Nathan Redmond sent a shot trailing wide after skipping into the United box, but the visitors were up against it soon afterwards as Hernandez sent goalkeeper Mark Bunn the wrong way from the penalty spot to open the scoring.
Hughton's players complained loudly and at length over referee Kevin Friend's decision to award a spot-kick for Fer's challenge on Januzaj, but rarely showed as much energy in attack.
Lone striker Elmander did get some much-needed support as the visitors improved markedly at the start of the second half.
But the Swede could only flick Redmond's cross into the advertising hoardings and three minutes later Hernandez forced in Alexander Buttner's cross at the second attempt as the visitors' revival proved short-lived.
A lengthy break in play following Snodgrass's collision with Rafael robbed the game of rhythm, before United finished strongly to add further gloss to the scoreline.
After Jones had swept home a sweet volley, Fabio collected substitute Wayne Rooney's chip forward and slipped home a near-post finish in the second of 11 minutes of injury time.
Norwich return to the north-west to play Manchester City on Saturday and, with five points separating them from the bottom of the Premier League table, may accept the end of the Cup run in exchange for three points at the weekend.
Manchester United assistant manger Steve Round: "Javier Hernandez is such a good character. I don't think [his lack of first-team action this season] has fazed him at all.
"He is a really infectious character who loves to score goals.
"He has waited patiently for his opportunities and when he gets them he has taken them."
Norwich manager Chris Hughton: "We could have been better on the ball.
"But we were given a penalty against us which was incredibly soft.
"To have a penalty given against us, in that fashion, as soft as that, really gives Manchester United a lift and deflates you.
"But they scored good goals, they have got great quality and they are clinical in everything they do."
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 13Lindegaard
- 2da Silva
- 28Büttner
- 4Jones
- 5Ferdinand
- 15Vidic
- 29ZahaSubstituted forRooneyat 78'minutes
- 23CleverleySubstituted forOliveiraat 90'minutes
- 14Hernández
- 44JanuzajSubstituted forda Silvaat 90+3'minutes
- 18Young
Substitutes
- 8Oliveira
- 10Rooney
- 11Giggs
- 12Smalling
- 22da Silva
- 25A Valencia
- 40Amos
Norwich
- 13Bunn
- 3Whittaker
- 18Garrido
- 10Fer
- 5Bassong
- 24Bennett
- 7SnodgrassSubstituted forPilkingtonat 65'minutes
- 4Johnson
- 16Elmander
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forHooperat 89'minutes
- 22RedmondSubstituted forMurphyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Martin
- 8Howson
- 11Hooper
- 12Pilkington
- 19Becchio
- 20Nash
- 31Murphy
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0.
Foul by Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United).
Gary Hooper (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Javier Hernández (Manchester United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0. Fabio (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fabio replaces Adnan Januzaj.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sébastien Bassong.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Johan Elmander (Norwich City).
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Manchester United).
Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anderson replaces Tom Cleverley.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary Hooper replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0. Phil Jones (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sébastien Bassong.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Javier Hernández (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Murphy (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Murphy (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Nathan Redmond because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City).
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Manchester United).
Sébastien Bassong (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Robert Snodgrass because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Robert Snodgrass (Norwich City) because of an injury.