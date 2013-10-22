Match ends, Celtic 2, Ajax 1.
Celtic 2-1 Ajax
-
- From the section Football
Celtic recorded a crucial and highly deserved first win of the Champions League group stage to move above Ajax.
A finely balanced first half ended with James Forrest showing great composure to score from the penalty spot.
Beram Kayal got what proved to be the winner with a deflected shot in a second half controlled by the hosts.
There was a late wobble from Neil Lennon's side after substitute Nir Biton was sent off and Lasse Schone fired in an injury-time goal.
But Schone's impressive drive was virtually the last kick of the ball and Celtic got the victory that keeps them well in contention for a place in the last 16 for a second successive season.
They now head to Amsterdam in a fortnight's time in third place and surely full of confidence they can take something from that game, especially having won this one without the influential trio of Scott Brown, Kris Commons and Adam Matthews.
Perhaps the match's pivotal moment came in the closing moments of the first half.
Anthony Stokes, a hitherto unseen presence on the night, was brought crashing to the deck by a clumsy Stefano Denswil challenge, giving the referee an easy decision.
Following a lengthy delay, Forrest swept the resultant penalty confidently past Jasper Cillessen.
If that was the ideal way to end the half, there was an early and decisive breakthrough in the second period.
Georgios Samaras's ball into the box from the left was cleared as far as Kayal, whose placed effort from 20 yards deflected off the unfortunate Denswil to beat Cillessen.
Ajax may have wondered at that stage quite how they found themselves two goals down and yet had they been more clinical either just before or just after that Kayal goal, their predicament would not have been as dire.
Thulani Serero and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson carved out a glorious chance only for Serero to shoot tamely at Fraser Forster.
And Sigthorsson himself should have done better than to shoot narrowly wide with only the keeper to beat.
When they did eventually get past Forster, it was with just seconds remaining - Schone's powerful swerving effort from just outside the box a fine effort nonetheless.
In truth, Ajax might have found themselves in front long before Forrest's strike, as Christian Poulsen volleyed against the post from a Viktor Fischer free-kick.
But Celtic had also been wasteful in the early stages, with Teemu Pukki failing to connect with a perfect Mikael Lustig cross, which was begging to be converted.
Other than the late goal, Forster's only other tests in the second half came from distance, with Schone having another effort pushed away and Daley Blind also going close.
But given the way they controlled the second half, anything other than a Celtic win would have felt unjust, though there was nothing unjust about Biton's red card - Celtic's second in two Champions League games following Scott Brown's dismissal against Barcelona - as the Israeli slid in dangerously on Serero.
The game was also marred somewhat by crowd trouble among the visiting support following Celtic's opening goal, but nothing could take away from another fine Champions League achievement by Celtic.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Forster
- 23LustigSubstituted forBitonat 77'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 3Izaguirre
- 21Mulgrew
- 4Ambrose
- 5van DijkBooked at 44mins
- 49Forrest
- 33KayalSubstituted forLedleyat 71'minutes
- 10Stokes
- 20PukkiSubstituted forBaldéat 90+1'minutes
- 9Samaras
Substitutes
- 6Biton
- 16Ledley
- 17Baldé
- 18Rogic
- 24Zaluska
- 37Atajic
- 41Fisher
Ajax
- 22Cillessen
- 2van RhijnSubstituted forSchöneat 80'minutes
- 17Blind
- 5PoulsenBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBoilesenat 67'minutes
- 12VeltmanBooked at 43mins
- 24Denswil
- 10de Jong
- 25Serero
- 9Sigthorsson
- 16Andersen
- 7FischerSubstituted forde Saat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vermeer
- 6van der Hoorn
- 15Boilesen
- 18Klaassen
- 20Schöne
- 23Hoesen
- 34de Sa
- Referee:
- Ivan Bebek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Ajax 1.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Ajax 1. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thulani Serero.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by James Forrest.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Amido Baldé replaces Teemu Pukki.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt saved. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thulani Serero.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thulani Serero (Ajax) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Nir Biton (Celtic) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Thulani Serero (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nir Biton (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Andersen.
Lesley de Sa (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Offside, Ajax. Nicolai Boilesen tries a through ball, but Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is caught offside.
Siem de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Celtic).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Siem de Jong.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Nicolai Boilesen (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Lasse Schöne replaces Ricardo van Rhijn.
Attempt missed. Thulani Serero (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Georgios Samaras (Celtic) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Siem de Jong (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nir Biton replaces Mikael Lustig.
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Ricardo van Rhijn (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgios Samaras (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Lesley de Sa replaces Viktor Fischer.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stefano Denswil.
Attempt blocked. Efe Ambrose (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Joe Ledley replaces Beram Kayal.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.