Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Hull City 0.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Roberto Soldado's late penalty gave Tottenham victory over Hull and lifted Spurs to fourth in the Premier League.
Frustrated for long periods, the hosts were relieved when Soldado finished after Ahmed Elmohamady handled.
Soldado had earlier been denied by Hull keeper Steve Harper, while Paulinho hooked over the bar.
Tom Huddlestone volleyed over in the first half but the visitors were increasingly pressed back and were ultimately undone from the spot.
Until then, it looked like Hull's five-man defence would thwart a Spurs side that appeared to lack the guile to create goalscoring opportunities.
But, when Elmohamady was adjudged to have used his arm to block Jan Vertonghen's cross 10 minutes from time, Soldado slotted his third league penalty of the season.
It was perhaps apt that this contest between the lowest goalscorers in the Premier League's top half was settled by a sole goal from the spot, but that will serve as little comfort to a Hull team that could justifiably argue they deserved a point.
Hampered by injuries and the unavailability of on-loan Spurs midfielder Jake Livermore, Tigers boss Steve Bruce was forced to make six changes to the side beaten by Everton last week.
City were set-up to contain, an objective they fulfilled successfully for much of the first period.
Besides the set-piece that gave Paulinho the space for Spurs' best chance of the half, the hosts were mainly restricted to long-range efforts from Kyle Walker, the lively Andros Townsend and Aaron Lennon, recalled for his first league start since the opening weekend in place of Gylfi Sigurdsson.
But Hull were also able to counter and make chances of their own - George Boyd and Yannick Sagbo forced home goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into action, while the excellent Huddlestone fired over on his return to the club with whom he spent eight years.
The Tigers, though, found attacking opportunities harder to come by as the game wore on and Spurs applied more pressure in the second half, particularly after the introduction of Christian Eriksen.
When Townsend fed Soldado, the Spaniard was well-placed to break the deadlock only for Harper - making his first league start for the Tigers because of an injury to Allan McGregor - to dive low to his left and palm away.
With that chance gone, Hull looked increasingly likely to get away with a draw until the penalty decision went against them.
There was still time for Spurs to suffer a twin scare, first when Townsend took a heavy fall into the crowd and then from a Huddlestone free-kick with the last action of the match.
Townsend was knocked unconscious but got up to finish the game, while Huddlestone shot wide.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 2Walker
- 6ChirichesBooked at 59mins
- 20Dawson
- 5Vertonghen
- 14HoltbySubstituted forEriksenat 60'minutes
- 30Guimarães CordeiroBooked at 17minsSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 17Townsend
- 8PaulinhoBooked at 90mins
- 7LennonSubstituted forDefoeat 70'minutes
- 9Soldado
Substitutes
- 11Lamela
- 16Naughton
- 18Defoe
- 19Dembélé
- 22G Sigurdsson
- 23Eriksen
- 24Friedel
Hull
- 22Harper
- 3Figueroa
- 15McShane
- 4Bruce
- 2RoseniorBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcLeanat 84'minutes
- 6Davies
- 7MeylerBooked at 77mins
- 27El Mohamady
- 8Huddlestone
- 17BoydBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBradyat 84'minutes
- 20SagboSubstituted forProschwitzat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Koren
- 11Brady
- 16Jakupovic
- 18Nagy
- 21McLean
- 29Quinn
- 33Proschwitz
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 36,080
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Hull City 0.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Roberto Soldado.
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robbie Brady (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Nick Proschwitz replaces Yannick Sagbo.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Robbie Brady replaces George Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Aaron McLean replaces Liam Rosenior.
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Hull City 0. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Booking
David Meyler (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur).
George Boyd (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Attempt blocked. Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vlad Chiriches.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen.
Booking
George Boyd (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Boyd (Hull City).
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Jermain Defoe replaces Aaron Lennon.
Hand ball by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Meyler (Hull City) because of an injury.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Rosenior (Hull City).
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).